Red Rose Inn murder: Police searching for third suspect

The Brief Officials said they don't know the suspect's name, but they know his nickname -- "Mook." They also released video of him. Two people have already been arrested in connection with the murder. TJ Ware, 19, was killed at the hotel on June 17, according to police. He had rented a room there and three people had come to meet with him.



Police in Bremen are searching for a third suspect in a deadly shooting at the Red Rose Inn.

What we know:

Officials said they don't know their name, but they know his nickname -- "Mook." They also released video of him.

Police are searching for this man or teen. Courtesy of Bremen police.

Two people have already been arrested in connection with the murder.

The backstory:

TJ Ware, 19, was killed at the hotel on June 17, according to police. He had rented a room there and three people had come to meet with him.

Police said the three were acquaintances with Ware.

The shooting happened in Ware's room. He died in the shooting.

Two other people ran from the scene, but were later found in Villa Rica after a chase. They had been shot. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital before being turned over to Bremen police.

The names of the two suspects have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting or who "Mook" is should call the Bremen Police Department at 770-537-4441.