High 5 Sports recap - Week Three

It's week three of High 5 Sports and there's a lot of high-flying action happening across several games.
The High 5 team has 17 matchups between some of the hottest rivalries in Georgia.
That includes the Game of the Week which is Cedar Grove vs. Westlake.
Prince Avenue at Athens Academy
A huge rivalry game between Athens Academy and Prince Avenue in Week 3. Prince Avenue drove down the field all night. Wolverines rolled 48 to 14 over Athens Academy.
Bowden vs. Bremen
The Warren P. Sewell Memorial Trophy was on the line in West Georgia. Bowden and Bremen collided in their annual rivalry showdown. Bowden stomps Bremen 35 to 0.
Brookwood vs. Collins Hill
The State Champion Collins Eagles hosting Brookwood in Week 3. Collins Hill tops Brookwood 16 to 13, and it got ugly after the game.
Call of the Week: Roswell at Marietta
Week 3's 680 Call of The Week pits Marietta against Roswell. Believe it or not, it's for the first time this millennium! Marietta was up, but it wasn't enough. Roswell wins 24 to 20.
North Cobb vs Buford
North Cobb on the road in Buford. Wolves get the win 21 to 14.
St. Pius X vs Jefferson
Week 3 pits St. Pius X against Jefferson. Both teams coming in one and one. But it's Jefferson that comes out on top. Jefferson tops St. Pius X 23 to 0.
Friday Night Heights - Calhoun vs. Creekview
SKYFOX 5 was over the Grizzly den over at Creekview, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets came buzzing in for Friday Night Heights. Calhoun winners tonight 26 to 21.
Central Carroll vs. Hampton
Hampton manages to squeak one out against Central Carroll. Hampton wins 34 to 33.
Rome vs Carrollton
Trojans go up 6-0 early in the first quarter. Rome manages to score one touchdown, but it's Carrollton that comes out on top 23 to 6.
Gainesville vs. Monroe Area
In Gainesville we saw the Red Elephants, Josh Niblett in his first year in Gainesville starting the season strong. Gainesville beats Monroe Area 23-13.
Social Circle vs George Walton Academy
Social Circle Red Skins on the road at George Walton Academy. Social Circle goes to 2-1 with a 17-10 win over George Walton.
Game of the Week: Cedar Grove vs Westlake
Clash of the titans in this state. Cedar Grove, defending champs in 3A currently ranked top in Georgia. Then you have Westlake, number 9 in 7A. Justin Felder takes us into Game of the Week for Week 3.
Arabia Mountain vs Stephenson
Stephenson on top tonight against Arabia Mountain 20-6.
B.E.S.T. Academy vs. Towers
A tie between these two teams 6-6.
Mic'd Up at Forest Park vs. Lakeside
The Lakeside Vikings have had some lean years, but they are off to their best start in decades. FOX 5 Sports threw a mic on the man responsible for the turnaround, Head Coach Morris Star. Lakeside is now 3-0 as they beat Forest Park 24 to 20.
Team of the Week: Druid Hills
We had an all time party at Druid Hills as they celebrated being named Team of the Week. Coach Frederic Green helping to guide them to their first win in three years. How would they do against Berkmar? Unfortunately Berkmar gets the win 14-13.
Riverdale vs. Mundy's Hill
Face off in Clayton County. Mundy's Hill claims it 53 to 21.
