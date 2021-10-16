High 5 Sports recap – Week Nine

article

High school football in Georgia intensifies with a handful of region matchups.

Week Nine of High 5 Sports features plenty #INYOURFACE action.

Here are the highlights:

Hebron Christian vs. Wesleyan

ELCA vs. Pacelli

Call of the Week: Cambridge vs. Johns Creek

Westminster vs. Redan

Rabun County vs. Banks County

Riverdale vs. Fayette County

Starr's Mill vs. Griffin

Mic'd Up: Douglass vs. Carver-Atlanta

McIntosh vs. Harris County

Game of the Week: Pope vs. Kennesaw Mountain

North Cobb vs. Walton

Lassiter vs. Osborne

Pebblebrook vs. Campbell

Cartersville vs. Blessed Trinity

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.

