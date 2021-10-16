High 5 Sports recap – Week Nine

article
High school football in Georgia intensifies with a handful of region matchups.
Week Nine of High 5 Sports features plenty #INYOURFACE action.
Here are the highlights:
Hebron Christian vs. Wesleyan
Hebron Christian vs. Wesleyan
The Wesleyan Wolves' momentum from a big win over Athens Academy carried over to week nine as they shutout Hebron Christian 34-0.
ELCA vs. Pacelli
ELCA vs. Pacelli
Two Top-10 teams squared off. Eagles Landing Christian earned its second win of the season in a shutout.
Call of the Week: Cambridge vs. Johns Creek
Call of the Week: Cambridge vs. Johns Creek
For the first time in school history, Cambridge is 5-0. A blocked field goal at the end of the game clinched a win over region rival Johns Creek.
Westminster vs. Redan
Westminster vs. Redan
Westminster showed offensive dominance on the ground and in the air. That offense led Westminster past Redan.
Rabun County vs. Banks County
Rabun County vs. Banks County
University of Georgia prospect Gunner Stockton shows off his arm. Rabun County routed Banks County in a shutout win.
Riverdale vs. Fayette County
Riverdale vs. Fayette County
With Region 5-AAAA on the line, Riverdale held off Fayette County. A few big plays on offense and special teams lifted Riverdale over the region rival.
Starr's Mill vs. Griffin
Starr's Mill vs. Griffin
The physical matchup was back-and forth. A key play on defense saved the game for Starr's Mill against Griffin.
Mic'd Up: Douglass vs. Carver-Atlanta
Mic'd Up: Douglass vs. Carver-Atlanta
Carver-Atlanta hosted their homecoming game against a region rival. Carver head coach Darren Myles was mic'd up for his team's dominant win over Douglass.
McIntosh vs. Harris County
McIntosh vs. Harris County
Harris County took an early lead. McIntosh responded but Harris County's pace was enough to cruise on to a win.
Game of the Week: Pope vs. Kennesaw Mountain
Game of the Week: Pope vs. Kennesaw Mountain
Pope led by multiple scores at halftime. Kennesaw Mountain rallied to win.
North Cobb vs. Walton
North Cobb vs. Walton
A Region 3-AAAAAAA clash in Cobb County was tight in the first half. North Cobb pulled away, thanks in part to a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Lassiter vs. Osborne
Lassiter vs. Osborne
Defense dominated this game. Lassiter's defense kept Osborne's offense off the field and clinch a win.
Pebblebrook vs. Campbell
Pebblebrook vs. Campbell
Pebblebrook shines as the Team of the Week. Pebblebrook takes down Campbell to remain unbeaten.
Cartersville vs. Blessed Trinity
Cartersville vs. Blessed Trinity
Blessed Trinity intercepted a pass and tried to spark a comeback. Cartersville's defense answered and remained undefeated.
High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
_____
GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS