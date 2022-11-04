High 5 Sports recap - Week Twelve

Can you believe it? The regular season of High 5 Sports is coming to an end.

It is Week Twelve and thoughts have turned to brackets and playoffs.

Who is in? Who is out? And what happened during the last week of action?

Here's a quick recap:

Marietta vs North Paulding

It was a winner take all in AAAAAAA Region 3 between Marietta and North Paulding.

Milton vs Lambert – Friday Night Heights

Friday Night Heights heads to The Horn with the determining match for AAAAAAA Region 6 between Milton and Lambert.

North Gwinnett vs Norcross – Call of the Week

Another region championship battle, this time in AAAAAAA Region 7 between North Gwinnett and Norcross is this week's Call of the Week.

Roswell vs Alpharetta

Roswell and Alpharetta were battling for supremacy in AAAAAA Region 7.

South Paulding vs Douglas County

South Paulding and Douglas County both came in having clinched a playoff berth in AAAAAA Region 5, but it's now just a matter of where they are seeded.

West Hall vs Lumpkin County

Lumpkin County is hoping for a first-round playoff game in AAA Region 7 with this win

Carver-Atlanta vs Cedar Grove – Hype 5

Carver-Atlanta and Cedar Grove playing with the AAA Region 5 crown on the line.

Ola vs Dutchtown

A south side battle for the AAAAA Region 2 championship between Ola Mustangs and Dutchtown Bulldogs.

Mays vs Lithia Springs

The Mays Raiders are locked into the playoffs after shutting out their last three opponents. They're in Lithia Springs to face the playoff bound Lions in this AAAAA Region 5.

Whitewater vs Starr's Mill – Game of the Week

It is a top 10 showdown in AAAA for the High 5 Sports Game of the Week with Whitewater at Starr's Mill. A win means the team is bound for the playoffs, but a loss and some help will be needed to secure that postseason berth in AAAA Region 4.

LaGrange vs Troup

The Troup Tigers already own the top seed in AAAA Region 4 their seventh consecutive year qualifying for the playoffs under head Coach Tanner Glisson. They hosted the LaGrange Grangers who are in, but playing for seeding.

Hampton vs Luella

The Hampton Hornets trying to qualify for the fourth seed in AAAA Region 5 traveling to Luella

Madison County vs East Hall

Madison County, hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019, were taking on the East Hall Vikings

Jackson County vs Gainesville – Team of the Week

The fifth-ranked Gainesville Red Elephants won their region last Friday night with a stirring comeback to beat North Forsyth at City Park. Now, they're on the brink of their first undefeated regular season since 2009. They took on Jackson County Friday.

PAC vs Social Circle

Prince Avenue Christian and Social Circle played for the A D1 Region 5 title.

