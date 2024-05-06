Johnny Hollman death: City settles with family of Atlanta deacon

article

The city of Atlanta has agreed to settle with the family of a Georgia church deacon who died during a confrontation with a police officer after a minor car crash in 2023.

The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously to settle with the family of Johnny Hollman for $3.8 million.

What happened to Johnny Hollman?

On Aug. 10, 2023, Hollman got into an accident near Cunningham and Joseph E. Lowery boulevards as he was headed to Bible study.

Atlanta police initially said he was at fault. Authorities say an officer tried to issue a citation, but claim Hollman refused to sign the ticket and grew agitated and uncooperative.

In the body camera video, a frustrated Hollman argues with the officer, saying he wasn't at fault in the accident.

"You're not going to scream at me. You understand what I'm telling you? Now you're either going to sign the ticket or you're going to go to jail," Officer Kiran Kimbrough tells Hollman,

While repeating "sign the ticket," Kimbrough tries to grab onto Hollman, leading to what appeared to be a struggle, and ends with the officer forcing the 62-year-old man to the ground.

"Why are you doing this to me, man? I'm an old man," Hollman shouts while the officer pulls out his Taser.

WARNING: The police body camera video could be disturbing to some viewers.

"Sign the ticket," Kimbrough shouts while sending out arcs with his Taser. "I'm going to Tase you. Put your arms behind your back now."

A panicking Hollman then tried to turn over, telling the officer "I can't breathe" multiple times. Kimbrough responds by pulling out his Taser again.

After a few more seconds, Kimbrough fires his Taser, repeatedly shouting, "Put your hands behind your back."

After Hollman goes silent, Kimbrough calls for medics, saying, "I think he passed out on me."

"I took him to the ground and stuff. He grabbed my hand like he was going to hit me, so I punched him a couple of times, tased him, and put him in cuffs" Kimbrough told medics arriving at the scene.

Hollman was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officer Kimbrough terminated

APD Chief Darin Schierbaum terminated Officer Kimbrough for failing to follow the department’s standard operating procedures. According to the results of the administrative review, Kimbrough failed to have a supervisor on the scene prior to a physical engagement and arresting Hollman for his refusal to sign the citation.

Hollman's family has been calling for Kimbrough to be arrested and charged in his death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed its inquiry into Hollman’s death and has turned its file over to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who will decide whether to pursue charges.

In a 63-page federal lawsuit against the city and the former officer, the attorneys for the family dedicated 20 pages detailing what they describe as 20 years of a "widespread patterns of excessive force and inadequate investigations that follow and create a culture that treats black people like deacon Hollman, inhumanely.

The attorneys say they want justice for the Hollman family, but they also want the department to correct its police brutality problem.

The family had previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a tow truck driver who arrived at the scene, accusing him of being negligent or reckless, and of causing or contributing to the physical injuries that Hollman suffered before dying. The family is asking for a jury trial and wants unspecified damages against the driver and S&W Services of Atlanta, his employer.

Atlanta Mayor Dickens responds to lawsuit settlement

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says this case will forever change the way the Atlanta Police Department handles this sort of incident.

The mayor reiterated his commitment to the policy in a statement released shortly after the settlement was officially passed by the Atlanta City Council during an executive session on Monday. It reads:

"My thoughts remain with the Hollman family, and while nothing can undo what has been done, my priority was to get this family as close to full closure from this unfortunate tragedy as soon as possible.

"Significant changes to procedures following the incident have been made, which include the new CARES unit—whose first members’ training should conclude next month."

Hollman family, attorneys react to settlement

The attorneys for the family of Johnny Hollman released statements which read:

"In matters pertaining to civil rights litigation, our law firm often has an adversarial relationship with the City of Atlanta. That is no secret. In this instance, however, Mayor Andre Dickens, outgoing City Attorney Nina Hickson, and the City of Atlanta unquestionably did the right thing. We applaud them and thank them on behalf of the Hollman family." - Statement of Harold W. Spence, Esq.

"On behalf of my siblings and our entire family, we want to thank all the people across Atlanta who have supported us in our fight for justice for our father. The students, clergy, organizers, and artists who prayed, marched, and stood with us have been a true blessing. We are grateful that Mayor Dickens and the City Council have brought closure to this part of our fight for justice. We will continue to demand arrests of those responsible for our father’s death." - Arnitra Hollman, daughter of Deacon Johnny Hollman & family spokesperson

"Today’s resolution allows this family to focus on healing from the devastating and senseless loss of their beloved father. This could only have been resolved with the support of the community. The people stood with this courageous family. Deacon Hollman was a son of Atlanta who loved this city, and his family has been fighting for the City to acknowledge that what happened to him should not have. While this part of their struggle is coming to a close, this fight for justice will not end until criminal charges are levied " -- Attorney Mawuli Davis, founding partner of Davis Bozeman Johnson Law.