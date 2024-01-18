Johnny Hollman death: Family to file lawsuit against Atlanta, former officer

The family of a Georgia church deacon who died during a confrontation with a police officer after a minor car crash plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the officer and the city of Atlanta on Tuesday.

Relatives say 62-year-old Johnny Hollman was driving home from Bible study at his daughter’s house and taking dinner to his wife when he collided with another vehicle while turning across a busy street just west of downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police Officer Kiran Kimbrough responded to the crash, and he quickly decided Hollman was to blame. Hollman insisted he had done nothing wrong, but Kimbrough ordered him to sign a traffic ticket. The argument eventually turned into a tussle.

In a body cam video released months after the incident, a frustrated Hollman argues with the officer, saying he wasn't at fault in the accident.

"You're not going to scream at me. You understand what I'm telling you? Now you're either going to sign the ticket or you're going to go to jail," Officer Kiran Kimbrough tells Hollman.

While repeating "sign the ticket," Kimbrough tries to grab onto Hollman, leading to what appeared to be a struggle, and ends with the officer forcing the 62-year-old man to the ground.

In the video, Hollman repeatedly says "I can’t breathe," and Kimbrough uses a Taser to shock him.

After Hollman went silent, Kimbrough called for medics saying "I think he passed out on me."

The Atlanta grandfather was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined that Hollman’s death was a homicide, with heart disease a contributing factor.

Kimbrough was fired on Oct. 10, 2023, after Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the officer violated department policy when he didn’t wait until a supervisor arrived to arrest Hollman. Kimbrough’s attorney Lance LoRusso has said the officer did nothing wrong and has appealed his dismissal.

Hollman's family has been calling for Kimbrough to be arrested and charged in his death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed its inquiry into Hollman’s death and has turned its file over to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who will decide whether to pursue charges.

The family had previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a tow truck driver who arrived at the scene, accusing him of being negligent or reckless, and of causing or contributing to the physical injuries that Hollman suffered before dying. The family is asking for a jury trial and wants unspecified damages against the driver and S&W Services of Atlanta, his employer.

Hollman's family and their attorneys are expected to hold a press conference about the new lawsuit on Thursday afternoon.

