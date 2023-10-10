Atlanta police officer involved in death of deacon Johnny Hollman fired

The Atlanta police officer involved with the arrest and death of Johnny Hollman St. has been fired, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD Chief Darin Schierbaum terminated Officer Kiran Kimbrough for failing to follow the department's standard operating procedures during the incident on Aug. 10.

According to the results of the administrative review, Kimbrough failed to have a supervisor on the scene prior to proceeding with the physical arrest of Hollman for refusing to sign a citation.

Hollman, a 62-year-old deacon at The Lively Stones of God Ministries Church of Atlanta, was driving on Cunningham Place in southwest Atlanta when he was involved in a crash.

The responding police officer found Hollman at fault for the crash and issued him a citation, which Hollman reportedly would not sign.

Hollman allegedly became "non-compliant" when the officer attempted to place him under arrest for refusing to sign the citation and he was tased.

Hollman became unresponsive shortly after and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hollman's family has repeatedly called for justice after his death. Although the video of the encounter has not been released to the public, family members have seen the video and say the officer should be charged with murder.

According to the family's lawyer, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told him and relatives that the video would be released as soon as Willis concluded that all witnesses have been interviewed.

Hollman was driving home from Bible study at this daughter's house on the night of the incident.

Although it has been reported that the deacon refused to sign the citation, the family's lawyer says that the video will show that Hollman repeatedly agreed to sign the citation.

Hollman's death wa ruled a homicide, although the medical examiner found that heart disease contributed to his death.

Kimbrough can be heard on a recording of police radio traffic from that night urging paramedics to come to the scene faster after Hollman passed out. He also mentioned that his own lip was "busted."

Hollman's daughter, Arnita Hollman, was on the phone with her father for 17 minutes that night before she went to the scene of the crash.

The Atlanta City Council called for the release of the video last week. The GBI, which was called in to investigate the incident, asked for the video not to be released until their investigation was complete.

Multiple bags of marijuana, a scale and a gun were among the items found in the vehicle Hollman was driving. However, the gun belonged to one of Hollman's grandsons and there's no evidence that he was aware of the drugs and scale in the vehicle.



