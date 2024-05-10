Fiery crash blocking multiple lanes of Georgia 400 in Buckhead

A fiery crash with injuries has blocked multiple lanes of Georgia 400 in Buckhead.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Georgia 400 past Lenox Road.

SKYFOX 5 saw multiple patrol vehicles and a fire engine at the scene. The car fire has since been put out.

Officials have not released details about what caused the crash or the condition of the driver.

The crash has blocked the three leftmost lanes of the highway. Traffic is merging on the shoulder of the road.

Drivers should expect serious delays and try to use Roswell Road as an alternate route.