Fourth measles case confirmed in Georgia | What we know

The Brief A fourth measles case has been confirmed in Georgia, linked to an unvaccinated resident who traveled internationally. Measles is highly contagious, spreading through the air, and symptoms appear 7-14 days after exposure; the MMR vaccine is the most effective defense. Individuals with measles symptoms should contact healthcare providers immediately, and providers should notify public health authorities of suspected cases.



A fourth measles case has been confirmed in Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to state health officials, an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident caught it while traveling internationally.

What's next:

Officials are now trying to find all the people who may have had contact with that individual between May 10 and May 18.

Local perspective:

Health officials reported that there were six cases of measles in 2024.

What is measles?

Dig deeper:

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected individual has left the area. Symptoms typically appear between seven and 14 days after exposure and often begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. A rash of small, red spots usually follows, starting at the head and spreading across the body. Health experts emphasize that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the most effective defense against infection. The CDC recommends children receive the first dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age, followed by a second dose between 4 and 6 years old. A single dose of the vaccine provides immunity to over 95% of recipients, while the second dose increases protection to about 98%.

Anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately. However, officials strongly advise calling ahead before visiting a doctor’s office, hospital, or public health clinic to reduce the risk of exposing others. Healthcare providers who suspect a case of measles are urged to notify public health authorities right away.