Georgia Power freezing base rates through 2027 under PSC agreement

Georgia Power customers will not see a rate hike in 2025 after a newly announced agreement between the utility and the Georgia Public Service Commission’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff. Instead, the company will freeze base electric rates at current levels for at least the next three years.

What we know:

The agreement, made at the urging of all five Public Service Commissioners, means Georgia Power will not file a scheduled rate case in 2025, a move that PSC Chairman Jason Shaw called a major win for consumers.

The last base rate increase approved by the PSC came as part of a 2022 rate case, which allowed for phased hikes over three years. The final increase took effect in January 2025. Under that same order, Georgia Power was allowed to request a new rate case this year—but will now extend the current rate structure through 2027.

What’s in the Agreement:

No base rate increases until 2027

Storm recovery costs from Hurricane Helene will be deferred until 2026

PSC audit of storm damage costs is currently underway

Large-load customers, like data centers, will continue to pay for their own impact to prevent burdening residential customers

Georgia Power may use tax credits and internal financial tools to maintain stable pricing

What's next:

The agreement still must be approved by the elected members of the Georgia PSC. It will be the subject of public hearings where intervenors—including environmental groups, consumer advocates, and large industrial customers—will have the opportunity to question witnesses from both Georgia Power and PSC staff.

Commissioners are barred from commenting on the specifics of the agreement until after testimony is presented and a vote is held in an open hearing.

The schedule for those hearings is expected to be set during the PSC's administrative session on Tuesday, May 20.

A copy of the joint petition and the full agreement is available on the PSC website here (see the fourth PDF titled "Georgia Power and PIA Staff Joint Petition to Extend the ARP").

