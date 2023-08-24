Family of deacon who died while Atlanta police took him in custody calls for investigation

An Atlanta family wants justice after their loved one died while being arrested by police. Sixty-two-year-old Johnny Hollman was being taken into custody after a minor traffic accident.

The family of Johnny Hollman was joined by dozens of others as they called for justice Thursday night outside the Atlanta Police headquarters.

Hollman was a deacon, a father and grandfather. Aug. 10, he was on his way home from bible study when he was in a minor traffic accident with another vehicle. When officers arrived at the intersection of Cunningham Place and Joseph E Lowery Blvd, the officer determined Hollman was at fault. Atlanta police say when Hollman began to resist arrest, the officer attempted to use a Taser. After the officer took Hollman into custody, he became unresponsive.

"It’s illogical to think that a deacon coming from bible study in a car accident should end up dead," said Mawuli Davis, the family’s attorney.

Police have already released the 911 calls, the family is now demanding police hand over the body camera footage of that night.

"They need the release of the video this family has too many questions," said Davis.

Thursday the family and many supporters marched from the APD headquarters to Atlanta City Hall. Earlier this week, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement calling for a full evaluation of the incident.

"Statements are not enough at this stage. It’s time for justice," said Davis.

"We’re going to fight and keep fighting until we get justice for Johnny Hollman," said Arnitra Hollman, his daughter.