Thieves steal generator from metro Atlanta teen entrepreneur's bus

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 2, 2024 8:58am EDT
Stonecrest
Caden Harris was speaking at the U.S. Treasury when his father learned that someone had broken into the 14-year-old's renovated school bus and stole its generator.

STONECREST, Ga. - A Stonecrest city councilman is stepping up to help a teen entrepreneur after a devastating theft last month.

Caden Harris is just 14 years old, but he's already accomplished so much.

The metro Atlanta boy uses a renovated school bus to teach other children across the country about financial literacy.

On April 28, Harris traveled to Washington, D.C. after the White House invited him to speak at the U.S. National Treasury.

While he and his family were visiting the nation's capital, he found out that someone had stolen his bus's generator.

"Someone pried into my bus and stole my generator," Harris explained in an Instagram post. "To know that someone decided to steal from a kid's business, this is heartbreaking."

He said the thief's actions would delay lots of kids from learning about financial literacy.

Thankfully, a good thing came out of a bad situation.

Stonecrest City Councilman Terry Fye announced on Facebook that he is donating his council salary to help Harris replace the generator.

"As a young Black man operating in our community, Mr. Harris and his family continue to set a great example for his peers," Fye wrote on Facebook. "Now more than ever, we need men like Caden to continue the good work."

To learn more about Harris's work, visit his website.