Police return stolen gold Virgin Mary necklace to 4-year-old girl

Police in Cobb County have returned a necklace reportedly stolen from a 4-year-old girl to her family.

Officials say the suspect, identified as Jose Daniel Noyola, targeted the child who was shopping with her mom in mid-April.

In security footage shared by Cobb County police, a man who police say was Noyola looms over the 4-year-old while he grabbed the gold chain and pendant she was wearing around her neck.

Thankfully, the girl was not harmed in any way, but her mother says she cried for weeks over the theft.

Jose Daniel Noyola (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

The necklace was described as a 14-karat gold chain with a pendant of the Virgin Mary. Noyola was reportedly caught after he pawned it off for $250 nearly a month later.

When interviewed, officials say he admitted to stealing the necklace.

After further investigation, detectives were able to find the necklace and personally return it to the girl and her family.

(Cobb County Police Department)

Noyola is charged with robbery and first-degree cruelty to children. He is being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.