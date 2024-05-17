7 arrested in Georgia and North Carolina gang investigation

An eight-month investigation across two states has landed seven alleged gang members behind bars facing multiple charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says agencies in the Peach State and North Carolina were involved in the arrests.

According to the GBI, its Gang Task Force began an investigation into the Habersham branch of the Gangster Disciples street gang in October 2023.

After linking members of the organization to multiple crimes, officials say Georgia and North Carolina agents served search and arrest warrants on April 18.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Andrew Nelson Dover

The following people were arrested and charged as part of the investigation:

Roger Laquerrius Neal, 34, of Toccoa, Georgia, charged with violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of a Schedule III drug with the intent to distribute. Tyler Dallas Cagle, 33, of Waynesville, North Carolina, charged with violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a Schedule III drug with the intent to distribute, simple assault, and terroristic threats. Sarah Smathers, 31, of Waynesville, North Carolina, charged with violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to distribute. Terry Ray Williams Jr., 20, of Waynesville, North Carolina,charged with violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to distribute. Shelby Page Stephens, age 63, of Waynesville, North Carolina, charged with violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to distribute. Quillan Leshun Samuels, age 25, of Gainesville, Georgia, charged with violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, terroristic threats, and possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to distribute. Andrew Nelson Dover, age 47, of Habersham County, Georgia, charged with violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to distribute.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected.