Motorcyclist killed in Austell Road crash in Cobb County on Wednesday

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Cobb County, according to police.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Austell Road at Park Brooke Circle.

Preliminary findings indicate that a red 2014 Ford C-Max exited 3565 Austell Road (Austell Market Fair Shopping Center) and attempted a left turn onto southbound Austell Road.

Simultaneously, a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Austell Road. The Ford entered the motorcycle's path, resulting in a collision.

The rider was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital by ground ambulance, where they were subsequently pronounced deceased. The driver of the Ford sustained a complaint of injury and self-transported for treatment.

The Cobb County Police Department, Special Operations, S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit, is currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.