2 women arrested in Villa Rica after fentanyl, meth, and guns found in home

On May 8, Carroll County Sheriff's Office's Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Newnan Drive in Villa Rica in response to suspected fentanyl distribution. The investigation was linked to at least one recent opioid overdose at the address.

The search led to the discovery of a trafficking amount of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, firearms, and evidence indicating fentanyl distribution. Two individuals, Amanda Williams and Jennifer Williams, were arrested in connection with the operation.

Amanda Williams was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jennifer Williams faced charges for possession of fentanyl and crossing the guard line with illegal contraband.

The ACE Unit is a collaborative task force made up of members from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department, and the University of West Georgia Police Department. Their combined efforts focus on addressing drug-related crime and safeguarding the community.