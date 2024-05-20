Tree trimmer electrocuted in Acworth

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A tree trimmer was electrocuted while on the job along Academy Street in Acworth on May 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police say a tree trimmer was electrocuted while servicing a home in Acworth on Monday.

SKYFOX 5 flew over Academy Street around 4 p.m. and spotted a cherry picker truck with a blue tarp over it.

According to the Acworth Police Department, the employee was from an independent tree service company.

The road had to be closed.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.