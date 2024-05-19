2 teens shot after fight breaks out at Lilburn party, police say

Two teens were rushed to the hospital after an apparent late night party in DeKalb County ended in gunfire.

DeKalb County police were called to the 400 block of Aberdeen Drive in Lilburn at around 12:43 a.m. where they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot int the leg.

After she was taken to the hospital, police said they were alerted that a 15-year-old boy from the same scene had also arrived at the hospital. He was also shot in the leg.

Investigators discovered there was some sort of dispute at the party that led to several people opening fire.

FOX 5 is working on learning more about this incident.