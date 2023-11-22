Deacon Johnny Hollman death: Bodycam footage set to be released

After a one-day delay, the Fulton County District Attorney's office is expected to release the bodycam footage showing the moments leading up to the death of a 62-year-old deacon and grandfather.

What began as a minor traffic accident ended with Johnny Hollman dying in police custody.

On Aug. 10, Hollman got into an accident near Cunningham and Joseph E. Lowery boulevards.

Atlanta police say he was at fault. They say an officer tried to issue a citation, but claim Hollman refused to sign the ticket and grew agitated and uncooperative.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports Hollman struggled with the officer. The officer then shot Hollman with a Taser and handcuffed him. Then, the GBI says, Hollman fell unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 62-year-old Atlanta man's family disputes the narrative officials have provided.

"Those things and that narrative that they put out there in the beginning about my father, that was not true," Hollman's daughter Arnitra told FOX 5. "My father did not refuse to sign the ticket. In fact, he said he would sign the ticket. He proceeded to sign the ticket."

For months, Hollman's family has fought to get the body cam video released. This week, the District Attorney's office, the GBI, and the city of Atlanta finally agreed, citing an interest in transparency.

Arnitra Hoffman, who has seen part of the video, feels certain its release will clear her father's name.

"I’ve been trying to hold back the tears," she said. "It literally made me sick to my stomach."

Family, friends and activists gathered at the First Iconium Baptist Church for a candlelight vigil hours less than a day before the video was expected to be released.

Arnitra Hollman says the video will clear her father’s name and bring justice.

"That whole situation could’ve been prevented. My father could still be here, living, breathing, talking and being around us," she said.

Officials have not said exactly when they are planning to release the footage to the public.