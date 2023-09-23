Family of church deacon killed in Atlanta police custody wants body camera footage released

The family of a man who died after he was tased and restrained by an Atlanta police officer in August is continuing their call for justice. They want the body camera footage of the incident involving 62-year-old Deacon Johnny Hollman released to the public.

FAMILY OF DEACON WHO DIED WHILE ATLANTA POLICE TOOK HIM IN CUSTODY CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION

Hundreds of people joined the family in a march in Atlanta Saturday.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ People took to the streets of Atlanta on Sept. 23, 2023 to demand the release of police body camera footage showing what happened the night Deacon Johnny Hollman was killed in police custody.

"People need to see the brutal attack that my daddy suffered at the hands of the officer, Kiran Kimbrough," Arnitra Hollman, Johnny's daughter, said.

Hollman was heading home from Bible study the night of Aug. 10 when he got in a minor traffic accident at the intersection of Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowry Boulevard. Atlanta police say when Officer Kimbrough arrived at the scene, Pollman refused to sign a traffic ticket and resisted arrest. That's when they say the officer tried to use a Taser, and realized Hollman was unresponsive once he was cuffed.

Hollman's family members, who have seen portions of the body camera video, say that's not the whole story.

"You can see my daddy trying to sign the traffic ticket," Arnitra said.

"We also see him leg sweep him, throw him down to the ground, put his face in the concrete, you know? You can see my father asking for help, you can see him telling him that he can not breathe," she added.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The GBI is investigating the death of Deacon Johnny Holloman, who died during a traffic stop near Cunningham Place and Joseph Lowery Boulevard in Atlanta on the way to bible study on Aug. 10, 2023. (Supplied)

"They haven't rescinded that police report, so then release the video. Let the world see that this good man was in fact being a good man the night that he was murdered," Mawuli Davis, the Hollman family's attorney, said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ordered a police investigation into the interaction with Hollman. The GBI is also investigating.