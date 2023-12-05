Death of Deacon Johnny Hollman: Family files suit against tow truck driver

The family of family of Deacon Johnny Hollman, who died during a confrontation with police, has filed suit against a tow truck driver seen on Atlanta police body camera video assisting the officer.

The video which was released last month shows 23-year-old former officer, Kiran Kimbrough interacting with Hollman following a crash on August 10. Kimbrough is accused of deploying a Taser on the 62-year-old deacon and throwing him to the ground before placing him in handcuffs.

Eric Robinson, who is the tow truck driver shown in the now viral videoappeared to restrain the 62-year-old while the officer placed handcuffs on him.

It happened near the intersection of Cunningham Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard as Hollman was headed to church that evening.

The family says you could hear their father saying he could not breathe.

ACTIVISTS, RAPPER CALL FOR CHARGES AGAINST OFFICER, TOW TRUCK DRIVER

Body camera footage shows a tow truck driver appearing to help the Atlanta police officer restrain Deacon Johnny Hollman so he could be handcuffed. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The officer has been fired. The police chief says he was terminated because he did not wait for a supervisor on the scene.

The tow truck driver works for S&W Towing who has a contract with the city. Organizers call for that relationship to be terminated.

On Monday, the family filed a civil suit in DeKalb County. The suit alleges that Robinson "straddled the citizen’s head and neck, appearing to sit with his full body weight on the citizen’s head and neck." It goes on to state that lasted for at least 20 seconds.

While that was happening, the suit states Robinson said in the video "I ain’t did this s*** in so long, I forgot what it [was] like."

BODYCAM FOOTAGE RELEASED OF TASING DEATH OF ATLANTA DEACON

In response to what was going on Hollman could be heard saying "I can’t breathe" no less than 13 times, the suit claims.

Hollman died just before 1 a.m. the next morning.

The autopsy reported performed by the medical examiner’s office states the deacon had received cuts to his tongue; abrasions to the head; bruising to the back, torso, left hip, right and left shoulders, both elbows, right forearms, wounds to the right hand, and cuts to the knees.

DEACON JOHNNY HOLLMAN'S FAMILY WANTS TOW TRUCK DRIVER CHARGED WITH MURDER

Johnny Hollman (Supplied)

After Hollman was cuffed, the suit claims Robinson made several statements including "Ain’t had to tussle with a motha f---er in eight years" and reportedly boasted "That s--- still in me."

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Robinson has not yet responded to Monday’s filing.