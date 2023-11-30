Death of Deacon Johnny Hollman: Activists call for charges against officer, tow truck driver

Dozens of community activists joined with the family of Deacon Johnny Hollman in calling for the arrest and charges of an Atlanta police officer and a tow truck driver.

It was a diverse show of force, calling for charges against 23-year-old former officer, Kiran Kimbrough, who is accused of deploying a Taser on the 62-year-old deacon and throwing him to the ground before placing him in handcuffs. It was after a minor traffic accident on August 10.

Hollman was pronounced dead shortly afterward at a hospital.

"If you want to be like Derek Chauvin then go ahead and arrest them like Derek Chauvin," Shannon Jones, pastor at Gathering Baptist Church.

From pastors to community activist, to Atlanta rapper Young Joc, many surrounded the Hollman family joining in their efforts calling for charges.

"Today, I stand with the family of Johnny Hollman as we demand justice," Young Joc said.

The call is now for punishment for Eric Robinson, who is the tow truck driver shown in the now viral video, which appears to show Robinson restrained the 62-year-old while the officer placed handcuffs on him.

The family says you could hear their father saying he could not breathe.

"We want this district attorney to be as excited about this case as she is about YSL and Donald Trump," a community activist said.

The pressure is now being applied to Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis to bring forth charges as lawyers say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has closed the case and claim the medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

"Every time we watch that video, it takes something from us," Hollman's oldest daughter said.

The Hollman family is at the front of the call for action.

"Put your face on my daddy's face. Put your family member there, your daddy there or granddaddy there, and you tell me how it makes you feel," Hollman said.

There is just one thing the family wants for Christmas this year.

"If you want to give us something for Christmas, then give us an arrest of these officers. Give us an indictment," Hollman said.

The officer has been fired. The police chief says he was terminated because he did not wait for a supervisor on the scene.

The tow truck driver works for S&W Towing who has a contract with the city. Organizers call for that relationship to be terminated.

FOX 5 has reached out to the DA's office and is waiting to hear back.