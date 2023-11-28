Deacon Johnny Hollman's family wants tow truck driver charged in murder

Protesters gathered outside of Atlanta Police headquarters on Tuesday, demanding justice after body camera footage of former Atlanta police officer Kiran Kimbrough revealed what led up to Deacon Johnny Hollman being arrested.

The 23-year-old officer is accused of deploying a Taser on the deacon and throwing him to the ground after a minor traffic accident on Aug. 10.

The family believes Kimbrough, who has since been fired, should be charged with murder.

Former Atlanta Police Officer Kiran Kimbrough

Now, the family and some members of the public have added a tow truck driver to their list of "should-be criminals." They say Eric Robinson, should also be charged after seeing the driver restrain Hollman as the officer handcuffed him.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Body camera footage shows a tow truck driver appearing to help the Atlanta police officer restrain Deacon Johnny Hollman so he could be handcuffed. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

"This tow truck driver put his knee … he assisted the officer who was fired from APD. This tow truck driver from S&W, he assisted and put his knee on Deacon Hollman's neck, which contributed to his death," said activist Durand Robinson.

On Monday, a community activist asked the Atlanta City Council's Public Safety Committee to take financial action against the company.

"We are asking that you guys remove S&W from towing for the city of Atlanta. It is a bad look on our city for this company. You have a multi-million dollar contract, and one of their drivers helped to kill an old African American man who was also a deacon," Robinson said.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to S&W Towing for their reaction to this new development. As of the publishing of this report, they had not responded.