High 5 Sports recap – Week Seven

Friday football just could not wait this week, especially with the weather the way it looked earlier in the week.

High 5 Sports moved to Thursday night this week because most of the games moved to Thursday night.

That's a great thing because this week, many of the school are celebrating their homecoming and it is important to get all the festivities in.

Speaking of festivities, for those who missed the special edition of High 5 Sports on Thursday, he's a look at some of the action that was missed:

Play of the Night

The Play of the Night comes from the Banneker-Tri-Cities game.

Oconee County vs Hebron

Let's kick it off in Dacula. The undefeated Hebron Christian Lions hosting Oconee County in the region opener.

Dacula vs Mountain View

To the Bears Den for a AAAAAA Region 7opener for Mountain View and Dacula.

Lumpkin County vs Wesleyan

A former High 5 Sports Team of the Week, Lumpkin County is still unbeaten. The Indians were on the road at Wesleyan.

Rabun County vs Fellowship - Call of the Week

The third-ranked Rabun County Wildcats have a new head coach and new quarterback this season, but haven’t missed a beat. They've outscored opponents by an average of 26 points per game. They tried to keep it rolling in Roswell against Fellowship Christian.

Cambridge vs GAC

Both Cambridge and GAC started region play last week by pitching shutouts. Would defense rule the night?

Holy Innocents vs Westminster

It’s the first matchup of all time between private schools Westminster and Holy Innocents.

Dunwoody vs Marist

Nobody's scored on Dunwoody in the last three weeks. It is going to be tough to keep that up against Marist.

Creekside vs Mays

Creekside and Mays are fighting for first place in AAAAA Region 5.

Johnson-Gainesville vs Lakeside

It is the Knights and the Vikings, so you know this would be epic.

Callaway vs Columbia

Callaway and Columbia now in AA Region 5 together. Both started 1-0 in the region.

Banneker vs Tri-Cities

It's Ludacris against outcast as Banneker battles Tri-Cities.

Northview vs North Springs

To Thermopylae Stadium on the campus of North Springs for a matchup with the Northview Titans

South Cobb vs Riverwood

It is a brand-new season for Riverwood and South Cobb as somebody will sit atop the region standings by the end of the night.

Landmark Christian vs McNair

These new regions still takin some getting used to. Case in point: McNair and Landmark Christian in a AA Region 5 game.

South Paulding vs Paulding County – Game of the Week

There is still a lot of season left, but there are already big time playoff implications on the Game of the Week. Both South Paulding and Paulding County are 2-0 so far in region play and a win can keep them at the top of AAAAAA Region 5.

Hype 5 - South Paulding Stars

High 5 Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.com explains why South Paulding is going back to the future with a couple of Spartans with some skill.

Blessed Trinity vs Roswell - Friday Night Heights

Only a mile apart but playing for the first time, Blessed Trinity certainly didn't need air transportation to get to Roswell, but it is needed to get the big picture. It's Friday Night Heights...on a Thursday!

Dutchtown vs Union Grove – Game of the Week

Celebrating the High 5 Sports Team of the Week is the 5-0 Bulldogs under first-year head coach Niketa Battle---the long-time head man at Mays. Let's see if those dapper Dawgs could remain undefeated

Dawson County vs White County

Brian Carter and Blitz helping out with White County and Dawson County from Cleveland.

High 5 Sports wrap up - Week Seven

A look at the contributions from the High 5 Sports family.

