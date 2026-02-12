Georgia bill would let retired teachers return to work through 2034

The Brief State lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 150, which would extend a program allowing some retired teachers to return to work. The bill would reauthorize the option through 2034 for retirees with at least 25 years of service. It includes a 12-month waiting period after retirement before returning to a classroom job.



A bill under consideration at the Georgia Capitol would allow certain retired teachers to return to work while continuing to collect retirement benefits, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting.

What we know:

Senate Bill 150 would reauthorize the program through 2034 for retirees with at least 25 years of creditable service, while requiring a 12-month waiting period after retirement.

What they're saying:

Supporters say the measure could help schools address staffing needs, while keeping guardrails in place on when retirees can return.

However, some Republicans had concerns, including Sen. Greg Solezal, who asked if it would allow teachers to essentially double-dip.

Despite the concerns over potential long-term budget impacts, the bill passed 48 to 1.

What's next:

The bill now goes to the House.