Allstate reportedly cutting rates for Georgia drivers by 5%

Allstate North American Insurance Co. has filed a 5% reduction in private passenger auto insurance rates in Georgia, a move state officials said will affect tens of thousands of drivers and generate millions in savings this year.

What they're saying:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the filing earlier this week, saying the rate decrease is projected to produce about $17.7 million in total savings for Georgia policyholders in 2026.

King’s office said the filing, submitted in early February, applies statewide to Allstate’s private passenger auto insurance policies and follows regulatory initiatives that prioritize affordability, transparency and consumer protection. The commissioner’s office also cited ongoing efforts to combat insurance fraud and abuse.

Big picture view:

King’s office said the Allstate reduction is part of a broader trend, noting that other major insurers — including State Farm, Liberty Mutual and Safeco — have also announced rate decreases.

"Outcomes like this are made possible through close coordination between our office and state leadership," King said.

State Farm Insurance announced last November that it had approved rate cuts for its customers in Georgia.

