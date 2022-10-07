High 5 Sports recap – Week Eight
ATLANTA - Usually, where there is a flag on the play in football, it’s a bad thing
However, that is not the case when talking about flag football.
For the second year in a row, High 5 Sports is supporting the growing sport of ladies flag football. So, it's not one of the "stranger things" done on the big show.
It is really turning high school sports "upside down" with its popularity and that's why it's the Game of the Week.
The team also has all the regular action that took place on the gridiron this week.
Here’s a look at some of it:
Play of the Night
The Play of the Night comes from South Atlanta at Mt. Paran.
South Atlanta vs Mt. Paran
Starting with Class AA's third-ranked South Atlanta Hornets at Mt Paran for a AA Region 6 matchup.
Mundy's Mill vs Carver-Atlanta
After a huge win at Peach County last week, the Carver Panthers back home against Mundy's Mill.
Mays vs Jackson-Atlanta
There were big playoff implications in this APS showdown between Mays and Maynard Jackson. The Jaguars in the taking mood.
Kennesaw Mountain vs Osborne
The Osborne Cardinals have been lighting up scoreboards so far this year, but ran up against the undefeated Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs.
Trinity X vs Whitewater - Call of the Week
Trinity Christian won the Class A-Private State Title last year and this season have been bumped up to Class AAAA. They've cruised through region play, so far, but were up against seventh-ranked Whitewater.
Stockbridge vs Lovett
Lions and Tigers, oh my! It's Lovett and Stockbridge in a matchup down by the river.
Commerce vs. Social Circle
Social Circle is building off its first season over 500 since 2006. Meanwhile, Commerce has made the playoffs every year since 1996 and spoiler alert, they're gonna make it again this year.
Elbert County vs Whitefield Academy
Coach Shannon Jarvis has his Elbert County Blue Devils 6-0. They hit the road for a top 10 showdown in Class A at Whitefield Academy.
Union County vs Banks County
To Homer, Georgia as Banks County and Union County hold a AA Region 8 opener from Blitz.
Landmark vs Columbia - Mic'd Up
The Columbia Eagles are having their best couple of seasons in a quarter-century. Things turned around when Coach Greg Barnett took over a few years ago. This week High 5 Sports Mic'd Up Coach Barnett as the Eagles took on Landmark Christian.
Troup vs Riverdale
The Troup Tigers are 6-0. Looking to make it seven as they took on Riverdale.
East Coweta vs Carrollton
Joey King's Carrollton Trojans were looking to stay perfect while hosting East Coweta in their first AAAAAAA Region 2 game.
McEachern vs Milton – Game of the Week
This week High 5 Sports are celebrating the start of the ladies flag football season and on that note, for the second year in a row, a flag football game is being featured as the Game of the Week.
North Cobb vs Walton
It was a top 10 Class AAAAAA clash under the moonlight in Raider Valley between North Cobb and Walton
Cherokee vs Wheeler
Wheeler Wildcats on a three-game winning streak hosting Cherokee.
Lambert vs Forsyth Central – Team of the Week
The Longhorns were up in Cumming where the Forsyth Central Bulldogs were waiting.
West Forsyth vs Denmark
Sticking in Forsyth County, Denmark and West Forsyth met up on the field with the Danes record at 4-1.
Monroe Area vs Hebron – Friday Night Heights
High above Burlingame Field in Dacula -- Home of the Hebron Christian Lions for this week’s Friday Night Heights.
High 5 Sports wrap up - Week Eight
A look at the contributions from the High 5 Sports family.
High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.