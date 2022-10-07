High 5 Sports recap – Week Eight

Usually, where there is a flag on the play in football, it’s a bad thing

However, that is not the case when talking about flag football.

For the second year in a row, High 5 Sports is supporting the growing sport of ladies flag football. So, it's not one of the "stranger things" done on the big show.

It is really turning high school sports "upside down" with its popularity and that's why it's the Game of the Week.

The team also has all the regular action that took place on the gridiron this week.

Here’s a look at some of it:

Play of the Night

The Play of the Night comes from South Atlanta at Mt. Paran.



South Atlanta vs Mt. Paran

Starting with Class AA's third-ranked South Atlanta Hornets at Mt Paran for a AA Region 6 matchup.

Mundy's Mill vs Carver-Atlanta

After a huge win at Peach County last week, the Carver Panthers back home against Mundy's Mill.

Mays vs Jackson-Atlanta

There were big playoff implications in this APS showdown between Mays and Maynard Jackson. The Jaguars in the taking mood.

Kennesaw Mountain vs Osborne

The Osborne Cardinals have been lighting up scoreboards so far this year, but ran up against the undefeated Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs.

Trinity X vs Whitewater - Call of the Week

Trinity Christian won the Class A-Private State Title last year and this season have been bumped up to Class AAAA. They've cruised through region play, so far, but were up against seventh-ranked Whitewater.

Stockbridge vs Lovett

Lions and Tigers, oh my! It's Lovett and Stockbridge in a matchup down by the river.

Commerce vs. Social Circle

Social Circle is building off its first season over 500 since 2006. Meanwhile, Commerce has made the playoffs every year since 1996 and spoiler alert, they're gonna make it again this year.

Elbert County vs Whitefield Academy

Coach Shannon Jarvis has his Elbert County Blue Devils 6-0. They hit the road for a top 10 showdown in Class A at Whitefield Academy.

Union County vs Banks County

To Homer, Georgia as Banks County and Union County hold a AA Region 8 opener from Blitz.

Landmark vs Columbia - Mic'd Up

The Columbia Eagles are having their best couple of seasons in a quarter-century. Things turned around when Coach Greg Barnett took over a few years ago. This week High 5 Sports Mic'd Up Coach Barnett as the Eagles took on Landmark Christian.

Troup vs Riverdale

The Troup Tigers are 6-0. Looking to make it seven as they took on Riverdale.

East Coweta vs Carrollton

Joey King's Carrollton Trojans were looking to stay perfect while hosting East Coweta in their first AAAAAAA Region 2 game.

McEachern vs Milton – Game of the Week

This week High 5 Sports are celebrating the start of the ladies flag football season and on that note, for the second year in a row, a flag football game is being featured as the Game of the Week.

North Cobb vs Walton

It was a top 10 Class AAAAAA clash under the moonlight in Raider Valley between North Cobb and Walton

Cherokee vs Wheeler

Wheeler Wildcats on a three-game winning streak hosting Cherokee.

Lambert vs Forsyth Central – Team of the Week

The Longhorns were up in Cumming where the Forsyth Central Bulldogs were waiting.

West Forsyth vs Denmark

Sticking in Forsyth County, Denmark and West Forsyth met up on the field with the Danes record at 4-1.

Monroe Area vs Hebron – Friday Night Heights

High above Burlingame Field in Dacula -- Home of the Hebron Christian Lions for this week’s Friday Night Heights.

High 5 Sports wrap up - Week Eight

A look at the contributions from the High 5 Sports family.

