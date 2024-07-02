Young Thug/YSL trial: Transcript of ex parte meeting released

The transcript of the ex parte meeting that led to the pause in the Young Thug/YSL trial in Fulton County has been released.

The unredacted transcript was filed with Fulton County Superior Court on Monday night after Judge Ural Glanville announced that the case would be put on hold indefinitely while another judge reviews the motions for his disqualification or recusal.

The ex parte meeting took place on the morning of June 10 between state witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland, his attorney, prosecutors from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, and Judge Glanville.

On the previous Friday, June 7, Copeland was held in contempt of court after refusing to testify. He spent the weekend in jail and then attended the meeting on Monday morning. After the meeting, Copeland took the stand and began answering questions, although his answers were often vague and not what the state was expecting.

Young Thug lawyer confronts judge about meeting

After a break, Brian Steel, the attorney for Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams), confronted Judge Glanville about the ex parte meeting. Steel said he heard that Copeland confessed to killing Donovan Thomas and that Copeland was threatened with two years of jail time for refusing to testify. When Steel refused to disclose who told him about the meeting, he was also held in contempt of court and ordered to spend 10 weekends in jail.

Ultimately, Steel was allowed to remain in the courtroom with his client, and the Georgia Supreme Court issued a stay on the jail order while Steel files an appeal. Steel and other defense attorneys then filed motions seeking Judge Glanville's removal, which he denied.

Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendricks, also on trial with Williams, then attempted to bypass the lower court and filed a motion with the Georgia Supreme Court. According to Kendricks' motion, Deputy District Attorney Simone Hylton allegedly told Copeland she would not prosecute him if he lied on the stand, and Judge Glanville coerced Copeland to testify. However, the Supreme Court sent it back, stating that a lower court judge would have to review the motion for removal.

Judge makes surprise announcement

Judge Glanville then announced that the trial would be put on hold until the Kendricks motion and the motions filed previously could be heard. He made the announcement on the day he had planned a private review of the ex parte meeting with the lawyers. Judge Glanville also announced he would release the full transcript of the ex parte meeting, defending the meeting as proper based on case law.

"The court is of the opinion, based on the case law, that this was a proper ex parte meeting," Glanville said.

What the transcript says

The transcript indicates that the meeting started, without Copeland present, with a discussion about Copeland's representation. It appears that Copeland's lawyer Jonathan Melnick wanted to be discharged if Copeland agreed to testify, and lawyer Kayla Bumpus didn't feel prepared to step in. There was also a discussion about an email that Melnick sent to lead prosecutor, Fulton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Adrienne Love, saying that the state was going to get Copeland killed, to which Love insisted they were not.

After Copeland was brought into the meeting, he immediately said that he had "never been truthful" a day in his life and didn't comprehend what was going on.

At that point, prosecutor Simone Hylton told Copeland that she understood some of his concerns were about potential criminal liability, which is why he has immunity—both federal and state.

She then said, "Literally—Judge, you might want to close your ears—if you confess to a murder on the stand, if we don't have any other independent evidence outside of what you say on the stand, you are immune from prosecution for what you say in court."

Copeland also asked if murder has a statute of limitations. Hylton replied, "But if you didn’t do it, I can’t charge you with something you didn’t do because I don’t have any other evidence but you saying it."

Hylton repeatedly told Copeland that the state does not want him in jail and wants him to be able to purge himself of the contempt charge by testifying.

Hylton also told Copeland that whatever his truth is, that's his truth, and they know what he's said before but don't know what he will say on the stand. However, pleading the Fifth again will keep him in custody.

It appears that Copeland continued to argue with the prosecutors for several minutes about whether he agreed to testify or if he told them before June 7 that he planned to plead the Fifth. Copeland also said that he never asked for immunity, but Hylton replied that he didn't have to ask for it – now that it was given to him, he had to choose and if he chose not to testify, he would stay in custody until the trial is over.

"And when we say the trial is over, every last defendant has been tried. Not just these six, the other ones too," Hylton said.

Judge Glanville then attempted to ensure Copeland understood what was happening, but Copeland continued to say he didn't know what was going on and didn't trust anyone.

Copeland then asked how many other defendants were left, and Hylton replied 12.

At that point, Copeland asked to speak to his attorney (Bumpus) for a few minutes, and everyone left. When they returned, Copeland asked if he would be locked up if he lied.

Hylton explained that if he said something different from what he had said before, she would ask him about it. When Copeland said that he had told different stories at different times and didn't remember what he had said, Hylton told him it was okay to say, "I don't recall."

The transcript indicates that Copeland was still concerned he would be locked up again and continued to argue with the prosecutors about what would happen if he lied on the stand or refused to answer questions.

Judge Glanville once again attempted to explain to Copeland that he had been given immunity and could only be sent to jail if he refused to testify or committed perjury. The meaning of perjury was also explained to Copeland.

Hylton continued to tell Copeland that as long as he testified, he wouldn't be locked up. At one point, she told Copeland that if he just answered the questions, he could go home and be with his baby for her birthday, see his dogs deliver their babies, and talk to his nephews.

After a few more minutes of back and forth between Copeland and the prosecutors, with Bumpus occasionally asking questions on behalf of Copeland, Copeland finally agreed to testify after another brief private conversation with Bumpus.

Before going into the courtroom, there was a brief discussion about finding Copeland something to wear besides his jail clothes, but he insisted on wearing them to court so that people could see what the state did to him.

No mention of Donovan Thomas murder

Despite Steel's claim that Copeland admitted to killing Donovan Thomas during the ex parte meeting, there is no direct mention of Thomas in the transcript.

Copeland did say at one point, "I did these crimes. I'm telling you that." However, when Bumpus asked him if he wanted to say something on the stand, Copeland didn't respond.

During Steel's opening statement in November, he said that Copeland had asked Williams (Young Thug) to rent the car used in the murder of Donovan Thomas. Copeland allegedly told Williams he needed it to get his family out of harm's way, and Williams reportedly rented cars for friends in need.

Copeland was never indicted in connection to Thomas. Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, who are on trial with Williams, along with other defendants not yet on trial have been charged with his murder.

When will Young Thug/YSL trial resume?

At this time, it is unknown when a hearing will be held on the motions related to Judge Glanville.

The trial, which has been plagued by various disruptions, began on November 27, 2023, following the longest jury selection in state history. The defense has repeatedly raised concerns that the trial could extend for years due to the number of witnesses the state plans to call.

Several other defendants have yet to go to trial. Some of these defendants were in court last week to indicate whether they intended to accept plea deals offered by the state. Five defendants turned down the deals. Three defendants have not made decisions yet because their lawyers were either not present or new to the case.

Williams and 27 other suspected gang members were arrested on May 9, 2022, after a 56-count indictment was handed up. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL, or Young Slime Life, is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses and that Williams was the leader of that gang.