Young Thug trial: Lil Woody takes the stand after being arrested

Lil Woody, whose real name is Kenneth Copeland, took the stand in the Young Thug/YSL RICO trial in Fulton County shortly after noon on Monday.

Copeland was arrested in court last Friday after he invoked his Fifth Amendment right and refused to testify.

Although Copeland has been answering questions from the state, it's clear that he still doesn't want to be on the stand. When asked if he was born in the month of July, he replied "I think so." He had a similar answer when asked what date he was born on.

When asked about his brothers, he purposefully said their names so quickly that the prosecutor was forced to ask more than once for him to repeat them.

When he was asked if he knew the ages of his children, he replied, "I don't know. Y'all had me in jail so long I can't recall."

He also appeared to have memory issues when asked to confirm how many times he has been arrested.

And when it was time to identify Shannon Stillwell in court, Copeland claimed he had vision problems.

After he was instructed to stand up for a better view, he took a long time to look around before identifying everyone in court as Stillwell except for Stillwell. He also claimed he was lightheaded and needed a drink of water.

During questioning, Copeland told the prosecutor that he wasn't "cool" with Shannon as a kid but that "I'll go out with anyone, even you."

Shortly before the court broke for lunch, Copeland complained of being hot and asked the judge if he could take his shirt off.

After the lunch recess, Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel approached the bench with a concern.

It appears that Steel has learned about a conversation before court on Monday morning between the judge, the prosecutors and Copeland. During the conversation, Copeland reportedly admitted to killing Donovan Thomas Jr.

Judge Glanville demanded Steel tell him how he learned about the conversation, but Steel refused.

Glanville then told Steel that he had 5 minutes to change his mind or that he would be held in contempt of court.

The judge then stormed out of the courtroom.

Thomas, 26, was shot and killed at a barbershop in Castleberry Hill in 2015. Two other victims - one a 14-year-old boy - were also shot. Prosecutors say Thomas was a major figure in a rival gang and his death sparked an escalation in violence. Stillwell is one of the 5 defendants charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with Thomas' death. Young Thug is accused of renting the car used in the drive-by shooting.

Who is Kenneth Copeland?

Copeland, who is a convicted felon, was arrested in Fulton County in October 2021 with a loaded gun in the car he was driving.

After his arrest, Copeland reportedly gave police information about several past and future crimes. Copeland also indicated that he would help get a confession from Young Thug.

Video of his interview with police was leaked to the media.

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, immediately filed for a mistrial after Copeland's arrest. However, the judge denied the motion.

What are the charges Young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

Who is on trial with Young Thug?

The other defendants still facing trial include Marquavius Huey, Deamonte Kendrick (known as Yak Gotti), Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

The other defendants who have already pleaded guilty to various charges prior to jury selection include Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens; Young Thug's older brother, Quantavious Grier (Unfoonk); Trontavious Stephens (Tick); and Antonio Sledge (Mounk Tounk).



