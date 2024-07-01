Young Thug trial: July 1 marks day 100 of trial in Fulton County

July 1 marks day 100 of the Young Thug/YSL trial in Fulton County.

The trial for Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and several of his associates began on Nov. 27, 2023.

At this time, it is unknown what will take place in court today.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville was scheduled to hold an in camera (private) review on July 1 of the ex parte meeting on June 10. At the end of the day on Friday, it was believed that this meeting would not be open to the public or available for livestreaming.

The ex parte meeting took place between witness Kenneth Copeland, his lawyer, the prosecution, and Judge Glanville after Copeland initially refused to testify for the prosecution. Judge Glanville held him in contempt on June 7, and he spent the weekend in jail. On June 10, the ex parte meeting was held in the judge's chambers, and then Copeland took the stand.

Young Thug's primary attorney, Brian Steel, learned of the ex parte meeting and confronted the judge later that day. When Steel refused Judge Glanville's orders to reveal who told him about the meeting, Steel was held in contempt. Initially, Judge Glanville planned to make him spend 10 weekends in jail. However, the Georgia Supreme Court stepped in and put a stay on the order.

After knowledge of the ex parte meeting became public, Steel and a couple of the other defense attorneys filed motions to have Judge Glanville disqualified or recused from the case. However, Judge Glanville ruled against the motions and the requests for review.

Additionally, Young Thug co-defendant Deamonte Kendrick filed an emergency motion with the Georgia Supreme Court, also requesting Judge Glanville to be removed. However, the appellate court kicked it back down to the state court, basically saying that Kendrick had to follow proper procedures.

On Friday, Judge Glanville told the prosecution and defense they would meet on Monday to go over the transcripts from the ex parte meeting. It was supposed to be a private meeting, not even one that the defendants could attend. The results of the private meeting would then be discussed in open court on July 3.

In other news, several additional YSL defendants appeared in a separate courtroom in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Alford Dempsey on Friday. Five of those defendants rejected plea deals offered by the state and requested trial dates. Three defendants are still waiting for a chance to review the deals offered to them.

Additionally, over the weekend, rumors began circulating online about the possible death of Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland. However, they were incorrect. It appears that a man who was killed in his apartment on Peyton Place SW on June 29 may be an associate or friend of Copeland. FOX 5 Atlanta has been unable to obtain the man's name from the Fulton County Medical Examiner at this time.