Young Thug trial: Motion filed to 'disqualify/recuse' Fulton County judge

Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, has filed a motion on behalf of his client to have Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville removed from the massive RICO trial over alleged misconduct.

The motion to "disqualify/recuse" Judge Glanville was filed on Monday.

Steel filed the motion over an alleged improper meeting between Judge Glanville, prosecutors from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, and witness Kenneth Copeland, who has been on the witness stand since Monday.

It all began when Copeland, also known as Lil Woody, refused to testify on June 7. He was held in contempt of court and forced to spend the weekend in jail.

Copeland, who is a convicted felon, reportedly gave police information about Young Thug and his associations to avoid going back to prison after he was caught with a gun while on parole.

After Copeland returned to the stand on June 10 and began testifying, Steel confronted Judge Glanville about an "ex parte meeting" that was reportedly held that morning to convince Copeland to testify.

The judge became angry when Steel refused to tell him who informed the lawyer about the meeting and held Steel in contempt of court, stating that he would spend 20 days (10 weekends) in jail.

In the motion, the court is accused of being "so biased against undersigned counsel and/or Mr. Williams, the court ignored all laws and pursued contempt penalties to attempt to intimidate undersigned counsel to violate the law and ethics in order to continue to help the prosecution convict Mr. Williams and others."

A couple of days later, Steel confronted the judge again in court about how Copeland was being treated by the Fulton County DA's office, comparing it to "communist Russia."

The Supreme Court of Georgia granted Steel a Writ of Certiorari to address the appeal of the contempt order.

The motion claims there have been other instances where the judge has demonstrated a personal bias or prejudice towards Steel and/or his client.

The trial, which began on Nov. 27, 2023, after the longest jury selection in history, has been plagued with arrests, charges, and various disruptions.

Williams is also represented by Keith Adams.

What are the charges Young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

Who is on trial with Young Thug?

The other defendants still facing trial include Marquavius Huey, Deamonte Kendrick (known as Yak Gotti), Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

The other defendants who have already pleaded guilty to various charges prior to jury selection include Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens; Young Thug's older brother, Quantavious Grier (Unfoonk); Trontavious Stephens (Tick); and Antonio Sledge (Mounk Tounk).