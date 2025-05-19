Henry County unveils new fixed bus route as part of transit master plan

The Brief Henry County is launching its own fixed bus route this fall. It's part of a transit master plan commissioners approved in 2022. The three-year pilot program will connect popular spots like McDonough Square, Piedmont Henry Hospital, and the Stockbridge Park and Ride Lot, all for $2.50 one way.



A new transit system is coming to Henry County this fall.

The backstory:

Commissioners unanimously approved the three-year Henry Connect pilot program earlier this month.

County leaders say projects like this are needed as the city continues to grow.

In fact, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission, Henry County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the area, with nearly 22,000 new residents from 2020-2024.

This pilot program is part of a Transit Master Plan commissioners approved in 2022.

The county will get $1.6 million each year from the federal Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Grant.

Henry County will also contribute $400,000. After three years, the county will determine if the route should continue.

What they're saying:

"With the growth of Henry County, you just want to provide other options," Henry County Transit Director Taleim Salters said. Salters said they specifically chose smaller 32-seat buses to complement the existing on-demand service they have in the county, rather than bringing in larger buses like MARTA. "Henry County is really not quite ready for MARTA yet. This bus was built to make it kind of look like our existing bus service we already have, so it's kind of introducing them to mass transit," Salters said.

Chair Carlotta Harrell sent FOX 5 a statement about the pilot project:

"As Henry County continues to grow, we are continually looking for ways to help alleviate traffic congestion and increase mobility throughout the county. The new, fixed route is an additional offering through the Henry County Transit Department to help do just that. We are excited to provide alternative modes of transportation to our residents so they can travel across our county more quickly and efficiently."