Homeless people allegedly being taken to a different county and left

The Brief Police said they're investigating reports that someone is allegedly bringing homeless individuals into Habersham County and leaving them on private property. Placing someone on private property without permission is illegal, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cornelia Police Department at 706-778-4314.



Police in Habersham County are investigating reports that someone is allegedly bringing homeless individuals into the county and leaving them on private property.

What they're saying:

Cornelia police said they are working to identify a person believed to be traveling outside the county, picking up homeless individuals and dropping them off on others' property in Habersham County.

Placing someone on private property without permission is illegal, according to police. Officials said it creates legal issues for both the person who drops the individual off and the property owner. It also poses potential sanitation concerns.

The department also said doing this places vulnerable people in harm's way.

Even if done with good intentions, police said anyone participating in this behavior could face charges. Officers encourage those who want to assist people experiencing homelessness to contact the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cornelia Police Department at 706-778-4314.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided any information on a suspect in the case.