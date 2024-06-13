Young Thug/YSL trial: Kenneth Copeland testifies about murder of Donovan Thomas

Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland is still on the stand during Day 91 of the Young Thug/YSL trial in Fulton County.

On Thursday morning, the prosecution began asking Copeland about the murder of Donovan "Big Nutt" Thomas.

At one point during the questioning, Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, moved for a mistrial because he felt that the questioning implied that Young Thug was present in 2015. The jury was dismissed so that the motion could be discussed.

The prosecution explained that they were attempting to show that Copeland's version of events had changed from what he told police in 2015. According to the prosecution, Copeland has changed his testimony because he is being forced to give it in open court in front of the accused.

Judge Glanville denied the motion for mistrial.

As questioning continued, Copeland answered many questions with "I don't recall" or "I don't remember" and "If he said I said it, I said it" or something similar, which was obviously frustrating to the prosecutors.

Thomas, 26, was shot and killed in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood in 2015. Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, two of the remaining defendants in the Young Thug trial, have been charged in connection with the shooting. Young Thug is accused of renting the car that was used during the murder.

What are the charges Young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member named Donovan "Big Nutt" Thomas. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

Who is on trial with Young Thug?

The other defendants still facing trial include Marquavius Huey, Deamonte Kendrick (known as Yak Gotti), Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

The other defendants who have already pleaded guilty to various charges prior to jury selection include Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens; Young Thug's older brother, Quantavious Grier (Unfoonk); Trontavious Stephens (Tick); and Antonio Sledge (Mounk Tounk).



