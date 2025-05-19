High-speed chase across Georgia ends in arrest of SC kidnapping suspect

article

The Brief A South Carolina man, Charles Davis, was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman and leading police on a high-speed chase through multiple Georgia counties. The pursuit ended in Rockdale County with a successful PIT maneuver by the Newton County Sheriff's Office, and Davis was subdued with a Taser and taken into custody. The woman was safely recovered without physical harm, and Davis faces multiple charges in Georgia and South Carolina, including kidnapping and false imprisonment.



A South Carolina man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly kidnapping a woman and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 20 through multiple Georgia counties, authorities said.

The other side:

The Covington Police Department said it received a be-on-the-lookout alert at around 8:51 a.m. on May 17 after a woman approached someone at a rest stop on I-20 in Morgan County, claiming she had been kidnapped and pleading for them to call 911. The tipster provided a description of the suspect's vehicle and the woman.

Shortly afterward, a Covington police officer spotted the vehicle heading westbound near mile marker 92 and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, later identified as Charles Davis, briefly stopped but then fled, with the woman still inside the car.

A pursuit ensued along I-20 westbound. The chase ended in Rockdale County when the Newton County Sheriff’s Office performed a successful PIT maneuver, disabling the vehicle. Davis attempted to escape on foot but was subdued with a Taser and taken into custody.

Authorities said the woman was not physically harmed and was safely recovered.

What we know:

Investigators later determined the incident began earlier that morning in South Carolina, where Davis allegedly forced entry into the woman’s home and abducted her.

The two had been traveling west toward Georgia when the victim was able to alert someone at the rest stop.

What we don't know:

A motive behind the incident remains under investigation.

What's next:

Davis faces charges in Georgia including kidnapping and false imprisonment under the Family Violence Act, as well as numerous traffic violations. He will also face charges in South Carolina.

What they're saying:

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office praised the collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies, stating, "Great teamwork by all agencies involved!"