Police hunt for duo in $3K clothing heist at McDonough's Hibbet Sports

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 19, 2025 7:03pm EDT
Henry County
The Henry County Police Department released this image showing two people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident at Hibbet Sports on May 3, 2025. article

The Brief

    • Two men stole over $3,000 worth of clothing from Hibbet Sports in McDonough on May 3.
    • The suspects fled in a gold Chevrolet Silverado after filling two large bags with merchandise.
    • Authorities are seeking information and tips about the incident, urging contact with Detective E. Luciano or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch.

McDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for two men accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of clothing from a Hibbet Sports store in McDonough earlier this month.

What we know:

According to the Henry County Police Department, the theft occurred around 1:45 p.m. on May 3 at the store located at 1926 Jonesboro Road. 

Investigators said the two suspects entered the store, filled two large bags with merchandise, and left without paying.

The men fled the scene in a gold Chevrolet Silverado. 

Authorities estimate the stolen merchandise is valued at approximately $3,225.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects’ identities is urged to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send tips, photos or videos via text to 770-220-7009.

The Source: The Henry County Police Department provided the details and images for this article.

