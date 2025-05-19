Police hunt for duo in $3K clothing heist at McDonough's Hibbet Sports

article

Police are searching for two men accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of clothing from a Hibbet Sports store in McDonough earlier this month.

What we know:

According to the Henry County Police Department, the theft occurred around 1:45 p.m. on May 3 at the store located at 1926 Jonesboro Road.

Investigators said the two suspects entered the store, filled two large bags with merchandise, and left without paying.

The men fled the scene in a gold Chevrolet Silverado.

Authorities estimate the stolen merchandise is valued at approximately $3,225.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects’ identities is urged to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send tips, photos or videos via text to 770-220-7009.