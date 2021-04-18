Wounded Carrollton officer doing 'amazingly well,' department says

Officials provided an optimistic update on the recovery of a police officer shot in the line of duty.

The surgeon of the Carrollton Police Department officer shot during a violent high-speed chase is optimistic the sergeant will make a full recovery, the police department said Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Carrollton police said Sgt. Rob Holloway's neurosurgeon removed the final tube from his head and said he was doing "amazingly well."

Police said the surgeon added she is optimistic that he will be able to walk, talk and move as he did before.

A spokesperson for the Carrollton Police Department said Sunday Holloway's condition is still listed as critical.

She said Holloway is still in ICU but improving. He is able to move both hands and feet and hold a cup and drink through a straw on his own, the spokesperson said, and doctors are pleased by his progress.

"All of his scans came back with positive news with no evidence of spine injuries nor broken bones," Sgt. Meredith Browning said. "His color and vital signs are 'perfect.'"

Holloway was one of three law enforcement personnel shot during a police chase on Monday in Carroll County that ended with one suspect dead. One surviving suspect in the case remains behind bars being held without bond.

He's been recovering at Grady Hospital.

"He has a long road, but if anyone is up for this challenge, it’s Rob!" the Carrollton PD Facebook post said. "The family and this department continue to thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. God is good!"

There is a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the Holloways and T-shirt sale as well.

