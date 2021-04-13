Surviving suspect of Carroll County chase denied bond as officers recover

The surviving suspect who police say led them on an early morning high-speed chase will remain behind bars, a Carroll County magistrate judge ruled on Tuesday.

The chase – and a shootout that followed – sent three law enforcement officers to the hospital on Monday morning.

Aaron Shelton, 22, is facing five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery.

Shelton was soft-spoken and did not say much at the initial hearing.

Court documents reveal that prosecutors believe that Shelton was driving the car, as his cousin, Pier Shelton, 28, shot an AK-47 at officers in pursuit. He was shot and killed by police in a standoff following the chase.

Both of the men are from Birmingham, Alabama, a spokesperson from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Officials said (photos from left) Carroll County deputy Jay Repetto, Villa Rica Police Department officer Chase Gordy and Carrollton Police Department officer Sgt. Rob Holloway are all being treated for their injuries.

Carroll County Deputy Jay Repetto and Villa Rica Police Department Officer Chase Gordy were both expected to be released from the hospital by Tuesday evening. The third officer shot, Carrollton Police Department Sgt. Rob Holloway, was still in the intensive care unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Carrollton Police spokesperson Sgt. Meredith Browning said that Holloway was shot in the head.

"He is able to answer questions," Browning said. "Doctors are happy with the progress, but he’s still fighting for his life."

Browning said it has been a tough 36 hours for her and her colleagues.

"We hope nothing like this ever happens, unfortunately, it knocked on our door yesterday," Browning said. "We train. Those officers were ready. What it’s hard to train for, is how it affects you emotionally. You can’t train for that."

The judge ordered that Shelton remain locked up until a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 17.

