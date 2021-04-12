Officers shot in Carroll County, officials say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Carroll County said officers were shot as multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident.
Officials said the shooting occurred near Bremen.
Police said the shooting was linked to a Georgia State Patrol police chase.
Police activity has blocked all lanes on Highway 61 near Kinney Lake Road and Whitworth Road in both directions.
FOX 5 Atlanta is headed to the scene and will provide new details.
