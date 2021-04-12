Expand / Collapse search

Officers shot in Carroll County, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Carroll County said officers were shot as multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident. 

Officials said the shooting occurred near Bremen. 

Police said the shooting was linked to a Georgia State Patrol police chase. 

Police activity has blocked all lanes on Highway 61 near Kinney Lake Road and Whitworth Road in both directions. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is headed to the scene and will provide new details. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

