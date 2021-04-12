Officers shot in Carroll County, officials say

Law enforcement in Carroll County said officers were shot as multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident.

Officials said the shooting occurred near Bremen.

Police said the shooting was linked to a Georgia State Patrol police chase.

Police activity has blocked all lanes on Highway 61 near Kinney Lake Road and Whitworth Road in both directions.

_____

