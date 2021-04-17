Wounded officer's son accepts academic honor, Carrollton PD attends

On Thursday evening, the son of wounded Carrollton Police Department Sgt. Rob Holloway accepted an academic award at a ceremony for seniors.

Holloway, unable to attend while he recovered at Grady Hospital from the wound he sustained Monday, watched from Atlanta. Dozens from the Carrollton PD represented him at the ceremony, where Carrollton High School recognized Holloway's son, Grady, as an honor graduate.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, Carrollton Trojan honor graduates select a teacher to whom they would like to present a "Golden Apple Award. Grady Holloway had already decided to surprise his mother, Stephanie, with the award before his father was wounded in the line of duty.

Community efforts are helping the families of two of the police officers shot during that violent high-speed chase in Carroll County on Monday, Holloway and Villa Rica Police Department Office Chase Gordy.

There is a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the Holloways and T-shirt sale as well.

The surviving suspect in the case remains behind bars being held without bond.

On Wednesday, Carrollton PD was optimistic regarding the progress of Holloway's recovery.

