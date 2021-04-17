Expand / Collapse search

Wounded officer's son accepts academic honor, Carrollton PD attends

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Carrollton
FOX 5 Atlanta

Community rallies for law enforcement officer shot during high speed chase

The two officers were shot Monday in Carroll County, now funds are being raised to aid in the officer's recovery and support their families.

CARROLLTON, Ga. - On Thursday evening, the son of wounded Carrollton Police Department Sgt. Rob Holloway accepted an academic award at a ceremony for seniors.

Holloway, unable to attend while he recovered at Grady Hospital from the wound he sustained Monday, watched from Atlanta. Dozens from the Carrollton PD represented him at the ceremony, where Carrollton High School recognized Holloway's son, Grady, as an honor graduate. 

According to a Facebook post from the police department, Carrollton Trojan honor graduates select a teacher to whom they would like to present a "Golden Apple Award. Grady Holloway had already decided to surprise his mother, Stephanie, with the award before his father was wounded in the line of duty. 

RELATED: Community raising funds for officers injured in high-speed shootout

Community efforts are helping the families of two of the police officers shot during that violent high-speed chase in Carroll County on Monday, Holloway and Villa Rica Police Department Office Chase Gordy.

Prayer vigil for wounded officer

The Carroll County community came together for a prayer vigil for law enforcement officers wounded in chase and shootout on Monday morning.

There is a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the Holloways and T-shirt sale as well.

The surviving suspect in the case remains behind bars being held without bond.

On Wednesday, Carrollton PD was optimistic regarding the progress of Holloway's recovery. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.