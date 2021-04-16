Community raising funds for officers injured in high-speed shootout

Community efforts are underway to help the families of two of the police officers shot during that violent high-speed chase in Carroll County last Monday. Both of the officers face a long road ahead in their recovery.

A group of law enforcement spouses from West Georgia is organizing fundraisers for Sgt, Rob Holloway and his family. He’s the Carrollton police officer shot during that pursuit.

"Stephanie Halloway got the call that we all dread. I think that’s our worst fear," said Aundi Leslie.

There is a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the Holloways and T-shirt sale as well.

Family of Carrolton Police Officer Rob Holloway, including son Grady and wife Stephanie

Turning now to Villa Rica Officer Chase Gordy who was shot in the shoulder, leg, and bulletproof vest. FOX 5 spoke this week with his mom Kelli Mauldin.

"I would have never have thought this would happen to us," Mauldin said.

Advertisement

There is a GoFundMe page set up Chase Gordy as well. FOX 5 has been alerted of fake GoFundMe accounts for these officers, so, please be very careful to make sure you are giving at the appropriate site.

The surviving suspect in the case remains behind bars being held without bond.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.