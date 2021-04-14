Video: Carroll County shooting suspect fires multiple rounds directly at officers

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department released harrowing footage that shows one of two suspects in a Monday morning firing multiple rounds at a deputy's vehicle.

The video shows a cruiser speeding on the road up to a suspect standing next to a police car. The suspect is wielding an assault rifle and fires multiple rounds at the cruiser, cracking the windshield.

The video shows deputies waiting for suspects on a closed highway before speeding off in pursuit of the suspects. The shooting occurred Monday morning at approximately 5 a.m. near Bremen.

Law enforcement fatally shot one suspect and the other is held in Carroll County without bond. The suspects injured one Carroll County deputy, one Villa Rica Police Department officer and one Carrollton Police Department Officer.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

Advertisement

The surviving suspect, 22-year-old Aaron Shelton, is facing five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery. Pier Shelton, his cousin, shot an AK-47 at officers in pursuit, according to court documents. He was shot and killed by police in a standoff following the chase.

Carroll County Deputy Jay Repetto and Villa Rica Police Department Officer Chase Gordy were both released from the hospital by Tuesday evening. The third officer shot, Carrollton Police Department Sgt. Rob Holloway, was still in the intensive care unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Carrollton Police spokesperson Sgt. Meredith Browning said that Holloway was shot in the head. His condition is listed and critical, but stable. Browning said he is alert and responding to questions.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.