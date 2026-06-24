World Cup Atlanta: Morocco seeks Group C title in clash with Haiti

The Brief Morocco faces Haiti at Atlanta Stadium with a chance to win Group C and improve its position for the knockout stage. Haiti has already been eliminated but is seeking its first-ever World Cup point. Fans gathered across metro Atlanta, including at a Moroccan cultural festival, ahead of the match.



Atlanta's fourth FIFA World Cup match is set for Wednesday evening as Morocco takes on Haiti in a pivotal Group C showdown at Atlanta Stadium. Morocco enters the match tied atop the group with Brazil and still has a chance to finish first, while Haiti has already been eliminated from tournament contention.

Morocco needs convincing victory

What we know:

Morocco's path to the top of Group C likely requires not only a victory but a convincing one. The Atlas Lions are expected to push for goals while also keeping an eye on the result of the Brazil-Scotland match being played at the same time. Officials and analysts said Morocco may need to outperform Brazil by multiple goals to secure first place in the group.

Playing for history

What they're saying:

Haiti, meanwhile, is playing for history. The team has yet to score in the tournament and is seeking its first-ever World Cup point. Haitian supporters turned out to encourage the squad during training in Kennesaw ahead of the match.

Despite the challenges facing the nation, Haiti became the country's first team to qualify for the World Cup since 1974. Team officials noted the squad has been forced to play its home matches outside Haiti because of ongoing instability in the country.

What to know if going to match

How to prepare:

Gates at Atlanta Stadium will open 3 hours before the match at 6 p.m. Don't forget the rules: Bags must be clear, water bottles must be sealed, and don't bring large signs, beach balls and other things on the prohibited list.

Since this match is starting later in the day than previous ones in Atlanta, it will impact traffic.

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MARTA is encouraging fans to hop on a train, which will run every 5 minutes, and GDOT is suggesting carpooling. Regardless, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get there and if you live or work near the stadium, try to be patient.

World Cup festivities in Atlanta

Local perspective:

The World Cup atmosphere continues to grow across Atlanta. A Moroccan cultural festival at Underground Atlanta is welcoming fans with food, entertainment and watch-party activities ahead of kickoff. Organizers said the free event is open to the public and includes a fan rally leading to the stadium.

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What you need to know about watch parties

Today's match at Atlanta Stadium gets underway at 6 p.m.

The official FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park will be open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will show all of today's matches on their big screens. Belly Gang Kushington, Jay Engy and UniverSoul Circus will provide entertainment.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the downtown watch party early. Also, you MUST register in advance (registration does not guarantee access).

Decatur WatchFest in downtown Decatur will feature several games today, including Switzerland vs. Canada at 3 p.m., Scotland vs. Brazil at 6 p.m., and Morocco vs. Haiti at 6 p.m.

The Andrew Holley Band will provide entertainment for fans during the free watch party.

Helpful guides

Watch the World Cup on FOX 5 Atlanta

Join Justin Felder, DJ Shockley and the FOX 5 Sports team for special live coverage from Atlanta Stadium ahead of Morocco's Group C showdown against Haiti. Get the latest World Cup news, analysis and updates from around the tournament, including Team USA's path through the competition.

Matchday Atlanta airs today at 1 p.m. on FOX 5 and streams live on FOX Local.

At 6 p.m, fans can watch Scotland vs. Brazil on FOX 5, followed by Czechia vs. Mexico.

More matches ahead

Today's match at Atlanta Stadium marks the halfway point of Atlanta's eight-match World Cup schedule. The rest of the matches will take place June 27, July 1, July 7 and July 15.

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