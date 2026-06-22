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World Cup Atlanta: Matches, fan events & more this week and beyond

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
FIFA World Cup
Published June 22, 2026 7:26 AM EDT
Published June 22, 2026 7:26 AM EDT
World Cup: What's ahead today and this week
World Cup: What's ahead today and this week

World Cup: What's ahead today and this week

Here's a look at what is ahead today and the rest of the week for the FIFA World Cup as thousands of fans pack the fan festivals in downtown Atlanta and Decatur. 

The Brief

    • Atlanta's World Cup schedule continues with matches on June 24 and June 27 before the city hosts a Round of 32 match, Round of 16 match and a semifinal in July.
    • The FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park runs through July 19 with free match viewing, interactive attractions and performances by artists including Davido, CeeLo Green, EarthGang, Ludacris and 6LACK.
    • Decatur WatchFest is also drawing fans with free World Cup watch parties on giant screens, live concerts and family-friendly activities throughout the tournament.

ATLANTA - The FIFA World Cup is entering a pivotal stretch in Atlanta as the group stage nears its conclusion and attention begins shifting toward the knockout rounds.

What we know:

Atlanta has already hosted three matches, welcomed thousands of fans to the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park and seen supporters from around the world descend on downtown. Now, several major events, concerts and matches remain on the schedule through mid-July.

ALL FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES

Where things stand now

The tournament's group stage wraps up this week before the Round of 32 begins June 28.

Several surprise stories have emerged during the first two weeks of competition, including Cabo (Cape) Verde's impressive debut. The African nation opened with a scoreless draw against Spain and later earned a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, putting the tournament newcomer in position to contend for a knockout-round berth.

The United States has already secured advancement to the knockout stage after victories over Paraguay and Australia.

Atlanta's first three World Cup matches have featured Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Cabo Verde, Czechia and South Africa, with large crowds gathering both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and fan zones across the city.

Matches still coming to Atlanta

What's next:

Five World Cup matches remain at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium):

June 24

Morocco vs. Haiti
6 p.m.

June 27

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan
7:30 p.m.

July 1

Round of 32
Noon

July 7

Round of 16
Noon

July 15

World Cup semifinal
3 p.m.

Fans attending matches should expect security screening, heavy pedestrian traffic downtown and increased MARTA service on match days.

FIFA Fan Festival continues through July 19 (select days)

The FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park remains one of the largest World Cup gathering spots in the Southeast.

The free event features:

  • Live match broadcasts on giant screens
  • Interactive soccer activities
  • Freestyle soccer performers
  • Soccer Sidekicks activations
  • FIFA Store merchandise
  • Coca-Cola Fan Zone
  • Hyundai Experience
  • Michelob Ultra Beer Garden
  • LEGO activities
  • Face painters and balloon artists
  • Sponsor activations and community exhibits

Festival gates open three hours before Atlanta match kickoffs. Click here for a schedule. 

On Monday morning, FIFA Fan Fest organizers announced they are adding an extra day – June 25 – to create another opportunity for fans in Atlanta to support Team USA as it closes out group stage play against Türkiye. The festival will be open from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Major Fan Festival performances coming up

June 24

  • Belly Gang Kushington
  • Jay Envy
  • Universoul Circus

June 26

  • Davido
  • Brixla
  • Dri Jack
  • Kevi
  • Kiva Lace
  • Naomi

June 27

  • Anza
  • Brayan Caceres
  • Calderon V
  • DJ Lille Smalls
  • Neptunez
  • Sofa King Evil

July 1

  • Claptone
  • Florista
  • Naomi
  • Stax Hinsley
  • Universoul Circus

July 7

  • CeeLo Green
  • Otis Redding Foundation
  • DJ Rasta Root
  • Sofa King Evil
  • Universoul Circus

July 11

  • EarthGang
  • Dane Robinson

July 14

  • Ludacris
  • 6LACK

July 15

  • Brixla
  • Calderon V
  • DJ JuicyVV
  • Universoul Circus

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: FIFA Fan Festival, other big watch parties

Decatur WatchFest enters busy week

Outside downtown Atlanta, Decatur WatchFest continues drawing soccer fans to the Decatur Square.

The event will showcase more than 60 World Cup matches and 34 concerts during the tournament, with games shown on three giant screens. Viewing is free and does not require tickets.

Notable matches this week

June 24

  • Switzerland vs. Canada (3 p.m.)
  • Scotland vs. Brazil (6 p.m.)
  • Morocco vs. Haiti (6 p.m.)

June 25

  • Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m.)
  • USA vs. Türkiye (10 p.m.)

June 26

  • Norway vs. France (3 p.m.)
  • Senegal vs. Iraq (3 p.m.)
  • Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (8 p.m.)
  • Uruguay vs. Spain (8 p.m.)

June 27

  • Panama vs. England (5 p.m.)
  • Colombia vs. Portugal (7:30 p.m.)
  • Congo vs. Uzbekistan (7:30 p.m.)
  • Jordan vs. Argentina (10 p.m.)

Concerts this week

June 23

  • Broasis

June 24

  • Andrew Holley Band

June 25

  • The War And Treaty (ticketed, sold out)

June 26

  • Gurufish

June 27

  • DJ La Superiorr x La Choloteca

June 28

  • Wolves, Lower

What to watch this week

Several matches could help shape the knockout bracket:

  • England vs. Ghana on June 23
  • Switzerland vs. Canada on June 24
  • Scotland vs. Brazil on June 24
  • USA vs. Türkiye on June 25
  • Uruguay vs. Spain on June 26
  • Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27
  • DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Additional watch parties in metro Atlanta

Looking ahead

What's next:

The biggest dates on Atlanta's calendar are still to come.

The city will host a Round of 32 match on July 1, a Round of 16 match on July 7 and one of the tournament's marquee events — the FIFA World Cup semifinal on July 15.

The FIFA Fan Festival will remain open through July 19, giving fans a place to watch matches, enjoy concerts and experience World Cup festivities even on days when games are not being played inside Atlanta Stadium.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Quarter-million fans pack downtown festival

The Source

  • Information for the above gathered from FIFA World Cup, FIFA Fan Festival, Decatur Watchfest, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting and World Cup Atlanta guides. 

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