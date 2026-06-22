World Cup Atlanta: Matches, fan events & more this week and beyond

The Brief Atlanta's World Cup schedule continues with matches on June 24 and June 27 before the city hosts a Round of 32 match, Round of 16 match and a semifinal in July. The FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park runs through July 19 with free match viewing, interactive attractions and performances by artists including Davido, CeeLo Green, EarthGang, Ludacris and 6LACK. Decatur WatchFest is also drawing fans with free World Cup watch parties on giant screens, live concerts and family-friendly activities throughout the tournament.



The FIFA World Cup is entering a pivotal stretch in Atlanta as the group stage nears its conclusion and attention begins shifting toward the knockout rounds.

What we know:

Atlanta has already hosted three matches, welcomed thousands of fans to the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park and seen supporters from around the world descend on downtown. Now, several major events, concerts and matches remain on the schedule through mid-July.

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Where things stand now

The tournament's group stage wraps up this week before the Round of 32 begins June 28.

Several surprise stories have emerged during the first two weeks of competition, including Cabo (Cape) Verde's impressive debut. The African nation opened with a scoreless draw against Spain and later earned a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, putting the tournament newcomer in position to contend for a knockout-round berth.

The United States has already secured advancement to the knockout stage after victories over Paraguay and Australia.

Atlanta's first three World Cup matches have featured Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Cabo Verde, Czechia and South Africa, with large crowds gathering both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and fan zones across the city.

Matches still coming to Atlanta

What's next:

Five World Cup matches remain at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium):

June 24

Morocco vs. Haiti

6 p.m.

June 27

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

7:30 p.m.

July 1

Round of 32

Noon

July 7

Round of 16

Noon

July 15

World Cup semifinal

3 p.m.

Fans attending matches should expect security screening, heavy pedestrian traffic downtown and increased MARTA service on match days.

FIFA Fan Festival continues through July 19 (select days)

The FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park remains one of the largest World Cup gathering spots in the Southeast.

The free event features:

Live match broadcasts on giant screens

Interactive soccer activities

Freestyle soccer performers

Soccer Sidekicks activations

FIFA Store merchandise

Coca-Cola Fan Zone

Hyundai Experience

Michelob Ultra Beer Garden

LEGO activities

Face painters and balloon artists

Sponsor activations and community exhibits

Festival gates open three hours before Atlanta match kickoffs. Click here for a schedule.

On Monday morning, FIFA Fan Fest organizers announced they are adding an extra day – June 25 – to create another opportunity for fans in Atlanta to support Team USA as it closes out group stage play against Türkiye. The festival will be open from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Major Fan Festival performances coming up

June 24

Belly Gang Kushington

Jay Envy

Universoul Circus

June 26

Davido

Brixla

Dri Jack

Kevi

Kiva Lace

Naomi

June 27

Anza

Brayan Caceres

Calderon V

DJ Lille Smalls

Neptunez

Sofa King Evil

July 1

Claptone

Florista

Naomi

Stax Hinsley

Universoul Circus

July 7

CeeLo Green

Otis Redding Foundation

DJ Rasta Root

Sofa King Evil

Universoul Circus

July 11

EarthGang

Dane Robinson

July 14

Ludacris

6LACK

July 15

Brixla

Calderon V

DJ JuicyVV

Universoul Circus

Decatur WatchFest enters busy week

Outside downtown Atlanta, Decatur WatchFest continues drawing soccer fans to the Decatur Square.

The event will showcase more than 60 World Cup matches and 34 concerts during the tournament, with games shown on three giant screens. Viewing is free and does not require tickets.

Notable matches this week

June 24

Switzerland vs. Canada (3 p.m.)

Scotland vs. Brazil (6 p.m.)

Morocco vs. Haiti (6 p.m.)

June 25

Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m.)

USA vs. Türkiye (10 p.m.)

June 26

Norway vs. France (3 p.m.)

Senegal vs. Iraq (3 p.m.)

Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (8 p.m.)

Uruguay vs. Spain (8 p.m.)

June 27

Panama vs. England (5 p.m.)

Colombia vs. Portugal (7:30 p.m.)

Congo vs. Uzbekistan (7:30 p.m.)

Jordan vs. Argentina (10 p.m.)

Concerts this week

June 23

Broasis

June 24

Andrew Holley Band

June 25

The War And Treaty (ticketed, sold out)

June 26

Gurufish

June 27

DJ La Superiorr x La Choloteca

June 28

Wolves, Lower

What to watch this week

Several matches could help shape the knockout bracket:

England vs. Ghana on June 23

Switzerland vs. Canada on June 24

Scotland vs. Brazil on June 24

USA vs. Türkiye on June 25

Uruguay vs. Spain on June 26

Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27

Looking ahead

What's next:

The biggest dates on Atlanta's calendar are still to come.

The city will host a Round of 32 match on July 1, a Round of 16 match on July 7 and one of the tournament's marquee events — the FIFA World Cup semifinal on July 15.

The FIFA Fan Festival will remain open through July 19, giving fans a place to watch matches, enjoy concerts and experience World Cup festivities even on days when games are not being played inside Atlanta Stadium.

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