World Cup Atlanta: Matches, fan events & more this week and beyond
ATLANTA - The FIFA World Cup is entering a pivotal stretch in Atlanta as the group stage nears its conclusion and attention begins shifting toward the knockout rounds.
What we know:
Atlanta has already hosted three matches, welcomed thousands of fans to the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park and seen supporters from around the world descend on downtown. Now, several major events, concerts and matches remain on the schedule through mid-July.
Where things stand now
The tournament's group stage wraps up this week before the Round of 32 begins June 28.
Several surprise stories have emerged during the first two weeks of competition, including Cabo (Cape) Verde's impressive debut. The African nation opened with a scoreless draw against Spain and later earned a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, putting the tournament newcomer in position to contend for a knockout-round berth.
The United States has already secured advancement to the knockout stage after victories over Paraguay and Australia.
Atlanta's first three World Cup matches have featured Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Cabo Verde, Czechia and South Africa, with large crowds gathering both at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and fan zones across the city.
Matches still coming to Atlanta
What's next:
Five World Cup matches remain at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium):
June 24
Morocco vs. Haiti
6 p.m.
June 27
DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan
7:30 p.m.
July 1
Round of 32
Noon
July 7
Round of 16
Noon
July 15
World Cup semifinal
3 p.m.
Fans attending matches should expect security screening, heavy pedestrian traffic downtown and increased MARTA service on match days.
FIFA Fan Festival continues through July 19 (select days)
The FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park remains one of the largest World Cup gathering spots in the Southeast.
The free event features:
- Live match broadcasts on giant screens
- Interactive soccer activities
- Freestyle soccer performers
- Soccer Sidekicks activations
- FIFA Store merchandise
- Coca-Cola Fan Zone
- Hyundai Experience
- Michelob Ultra Beer Garden
- LEGO activities
- Face painters and balloon artists
- Sponsor activations and community exhibits
Festival gates open three hours before Atlanta match kickoffs. Click here for a schedule.
On Monday morning, FIFA Fan Fest organizers announced they are adding an extra day – June 25 – to create another opportunity for fans in Atlanta to support Team USA as it closes out group stage play against Türkiye. The festival will be open from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.
Major Fan Festival performances coming up
June 24
- Belly Gang Kushington
- Jay Envy
- Universoul Circus
June 26
- Davido
- Brixla
- Dri Jack
- Kevi
- Kiva Lace
- Naomi
June 27
- Anza
- Brayan Caceres
- Calderon V
- DJ Lille Smalls
- Neptunez
- Sofa King Evil
July 1
- Claptone
- Florista
- Naomi
- Stax Hinsley
- Universoul Circus
July 7
- CeeLo Green
- Otis Redding Foundation
- DJ Rasta Root
- Sofa King Evil
- Universoul Circus
July 11
- EarthGang
- Dane Robinson
July 14
- Ludacris
- 6LACK
July 15
- Brixla
- Calderon V
- DJ JuicyVV
- Universoul Circus
RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: FIFA Fan Festival, other big watch parties
Decatur WatchFest enters busy week
Outside downtown Atlanta, Decatur WatchFest continues drawing soccer fans to the Decatur Square.
The event will showcase more than 60 World Cup matches and 34 concerts during the tournament, with games shown on three giant screens. Viewing is free and does not require tickets.
Notable matches this week
June 24
- Switzerland vs. Canada (3 p.m.)
- Scotland vs. Brazil (6 p.m.)
- Morocco vs. Haiti (6 p.m.)
June 25
- Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m.)
- USA vs. Türkiye (10 p.m.)
June 26
- Norway vs. France (3 p.m.)
- Senegal vs. Iraq (3 p.m.)
- Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (8 p.m.)
- Uruguay vs. Spain (8 p.m.)
June 27
- Panama vs. England (5 p.m.)
- Colombia vs. Portugal (7:30 p.m.)
- Congo vs. Uzbekistan (7:30 p.m.)
- Jordan vs. Argentina (10 p.m.)
Concerts this week
June 23
- Broasis
June 24
- Andrew Holley Band
June 25
- The War And Treaty (ticketed, sold out)
June 26
- Gurufish
June 27
- DJ La Superiorr x La Choloteca
June 28
- Wolves, Lower
What to watch this week
Several matches could help shape the knockout bracket:
- England vs. Ghana on June 23
- Switzerland vs. Canada on June 24
- Scotland vs. Brazil on June 24
- USA vs. Türkiye on June 25
- Uruguay vs. Spain on June 26
- Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27
- DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27
RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Additional watch parties in metro Atlanta
Looking ahead
What's next:
The biggest dates on Atlanta's calendar are still to come.
The city will host a Round of 32 match on July 1, a Round of 16 match on July 7 and one of the tournament's marquee events — the FIFA World Cup semifinal on July 15.
The FIFA Fan Festival will remain open through July 19, giving fans a place to watch matches, enjoy concerts and experience World Cup festivities even on days when games are not being played inside Atlanta Stadium.
RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Quarter-million fans pack downtown festival