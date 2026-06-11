World Cup Atlanta: Additional watch parties in metro Atlanta

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In addition to the larger watch parties in metro Atlanta, there are also several other watch parties happening in the area.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta fan festival and local watch party guide

Atlanta

The CTR World Cup Watch Parties

The CTR (The Center), located just steps from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is serving as one of Atlanta's central gathering places during the FIFA World Cup. Fans can watch matches throughout the tournament while also exploring official FIFA merchandise, local food and vendors, cultural exhibits and interactive experiences celebrating Atlanta's arts and entertainment scene.

When: Beginning June 12-13 and continuing throughout the FIFA World Cup

Where: The CTR, Downtown Atlanta

What: FIFA World Cup watch parties, official FIFA merchandise sales, ATL House hospitality events, ATL Culture House art exhibits and performances, and the ATL Experience marketplace featuring local businesses, food, music and culture. The venue also serves as the official headquarters for Atlanta's World Cup volunteers.

Cost: Varies by event; food, beverages and merchandise available for purchase.

Stadium Midtown

Midtown Atlanta's 1105 West Peachtree is transforming an entire city block into a soccer-themed destination with Stadium Midtown, a six-week watch party experience celebrating the world's biggest soccer tournament. Fans can catch matches throughout the day, enjoy internationally-inspired food and drinks, and participate in a passport program that rewards visitors for exploring multiple venues.

When: June 11–July 19

Where: 1105 West Peachtree, Midtown Atlanta

What: Live match viewings, themed food and beverage specials, a Stadium Midtown passport challenge and tournament-inspired experiences across three participating restaurants. The Office Bar represents Spain with Spanish-inspired dishes and cocktails, Emilio's Tacos & Tequila celebrates Mexico with traditional favorites and margaritas, and McCray's Tavern showcases Moroccan-inspired menu items. Beginning June 28, guests can collect passport stamps at participating locations and unlock rewards by visiting multiple venues and trying special menu offerings.

Cost: Free to attend; food and beverages available for purchase.

Underground Atlanta World Cup Watch Parties

Underground Atlanta is transforming Upper Alabama into a soccer-focused fan zone ahead of the FIFA World Cup, complete with giant video screens, stadium-style seating, a futsal pitch and a packed schedule of events. As an official FIFA Watch Party venue, the historic downtown district plans to host match viewings alongside soccer, arts, culture and community programming throughout the tournament.

When: Beginning June 12 and continuing throughout the FIFA World Cup

Where: Upper Alabama at Underground Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta

What: Official FIFA Watch Parties on large-format screens, a new futsal pitch, outdoor games, food trucks, local vendor markets, live performances and family-friendly soccer activities. Visitors can also enjoy the 5 Points Cup 3v3 Street Futsal Tournament, art installations, cultural experiences and appearances by local performers and community groups. The newly refreshed space features artificial turf, overhead shade structures, a performance stage, modular stadium seating and expanded gathering areas designed for fans.

Cost: Most watch parties and public activations are expected to be free. Food, beverages and merchandise available for purchase.

Cooks & Soldiers Spain Match Viewing

Cooks & Soldiers, a Basque-inspired restaurant in West Midtown near the Bellyard Hotel, is celebrating Spain's World Cup matches with special food offerings and live screenings. The restaurant's menu highlights Spanish flavors and is an ideal gathering spot for fans looking to watch the action while enjoying shareable dishes and chef-driven cuisine.

When: June 15 and June 21

Where: Cooks & Soldiers, West Midtown

What: Live screenings of Spain's noon matches, plus special menu items including blue crab croquetas, bocadillo mixto, jamón croquetas and hanger steak with crispy potato rosti. Groups can also enjoy a 32-ounce Angus bone-in ribeye served with chimichurri and piquillo peppers.

Cost: Food and beverages available for purchase.

Daily Chew South Africa Block Parties

Daily Chew will transform its Atlanta neighborhood into a South Africa soccer headquarters with two community block parties celebrating the national team's World Cup matches. Fans can enjoy giant match screenings, live DJs, a South African-inspired menu, outdoor braais, specialty cocktails and a festive atmosphere designed to bring supporters together.

When: June 11 and June 18

Where: Daily Chew, Atlanta

Games: June 11: South Africa vs. Mexico — Doors open 1:30 p.m.; kickoff at 3 p.m. June 18: South Africa vs. Czechia — Doors open 11 a.m.; kickoff at noon

June 11: South Africa vs. Mexico — Doors open 1:30 p.m.; kickoff at 3 p.m.

June 18: South Africa vs. Czechia — Doors open 11 a.m.; kickoff at noon

What: Indoor and outdoor viewing areas, live DJ performances, South African food and drinks, live braai barbecue and community block party atmosphere.

Cost: Free admission; reservations encouraged.

Madre Selva Summer of Fútbol Series

Throughout the tournament, Madre Selva's patio will serve as a soccer viewing destination with outdoor match screenings, themed cocktails, live music and food specials inspired by participating nations.

When: June 11–July 19

Where: Madre Selva, Uptown Atlanta

What: Outdoor match viewing, themed cocktails, Latin American beers, live music, giveaways and rotating country-inspired food specials.

Cost: Food and beverages available for purchase.

Off The Wall FIFA World Cup Screenings

Atlanta's largest outdoor screen will showcase FIFA World Cup action and tournament-themed programming at 725 Ponce. The free events invite fans to gather under the stars along the Atlanta Beltline for match viewing and special presentations projected onto the side of an eight-story building.

When: June 12–13 at 9 p.m.

Where: Off The Wall @ 725 Ponce , Atlanta Beltline

Games: June 12: USA vs. Paraguay live on the largest screen in the South June 13: Presentation of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Atlanta poster by José Hadathy

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay live on the largest screen in the South

June 13: Presentation of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Atlanta poster by José Hadathy

What: Outdoor viewing with lawn chairs, picnic blankets and Beltline access.

Cost: Free.

Final Match Watch Party at Uptown Atlanta

Black Restaurant Week and Latin Restaurant Week will team up for a championship match celebration featuring food, drinks and live entertainment.

When: July 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Uptown Atlanta Atrium

What: Final match viewing, food village, coordinated bar service, live DJ and offerings from local restaurants and beverage partners.

Cost: Ticketed event.

Taffer's Tavern World Cup Viewing Parties

Taffer's Tavern will host World Cup viewing parties throughout the tournament at its Midtown Atlanta and Alpharetta locations. Fans can watch matches on big screens while enjoying game-day food specials, cocktails and a lively soccer atmosphere.

When: June 15, 18, 21, 24 and 27 Where: Taffer's Tavern, Midtown Atlanta and Alpharetta

Games :June 15: Spain vs. Cabo Verde — NoonJune 18: Czechia vs. South Africa — NoonJune 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia — NoonJune 24: Morocco vs. Haiti — 6 p.m.June 27: Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan — 7:30 p.m.

June 15: Spain vs. Cabo Verde — Noon

June 18: Czechia vs. South Africa — Noon

June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia — Noon

June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti — 6 p.m.

June 27: Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan — 7:30 p.m.

What: Big-screen match viewing, specialty cocktails and game-day menu favorites.

Cost: Food and beverages available for purchase.

Topgolf Summer of Soccer

Topgolf is celebrating the international soccer tournament with match screenings, soccer-themed games, limited-time food and drink specials, and premium game-day experiences. Fans can watch every tournament match while enjoying interactive activities and tournament-inspired menu offerings.

When: June 11–July 19

Where: Topgolf Atlanta-area locations

What: Live broadcasts of every tournament match, soccer-themed Shot Shuffle gameplay, country flags and soccer-ball tracers on screens, select locations featuring full-size soccer goals in the outfield, premium game-day suites and special viewing packages.

Featured Menu Items: Breakaway Breeze cocktail, The Global Cup customizable cocktail, Peach Buzz summer cocktail, poppi® n’ cream drink, Tito's Frozen Lemonade, Piña Coladas and Frozen Casamigos Margaritas, The Fairway Feast featuring wings, sliders and fries for groups

Cost: Free to attend; game play, food and beverages available for purchase. Summer Fun Passes and premium game-day packages are also available.

Twin Peaks Soccer Watch Parties

Twin Peaks is turning every tournament match into a fan experience with wall-to-wall TVs, soccer-themed giveaways, food specials and drink promotions throughout the competition. Fans can also enter the "Go for Goal Giveaway" sweepstakes for a chance to win soccer-themed experiences tied to select U.S. host cities.

When: Throughout the tournament, June 11–July 19

Where: Participating Twin Peaks locations

What: Match viewing on large-screen TVs, sweepstakes entries, daily giveaway codes, Smash Burger Sliders, Triple Play dip samplers, spicy margaritas, Michelob ULTRA specials and customizable beer buckets.

Cost: Free to attend; food and beverages available for purchase.

Decatur

The Iberian Pig Match-Day Viewing

The Iberian Pig in Decatur is celebrating Spain's World Cup matches with special noon watch parties and a game-day menu inspired by Spanish cuisine. Located just steps from the Decatur MARTA station, the restaurant offers an easy gathering spot for fans before and after the action.

When: June 15 and June 21

Where: The Iberian Pig, Decatur

What: Live screenings of Spain's matches, plus a special menu featuring Huevos Rotos with crispy potatoes, garlic shrimp and sunny eggs, Bocadillo de Tortilla with Spanish omelet and pimentón aioli, and other Spanish-inspired dishes. Fans can also enjoy the nearby Decatur WatchFest, featuring big-screen match viewings, live music and festivities throughout Decatur Square.

Cost: Free to attend; food and beverages available for purchase.

Dunwoody

CT Cantina & CT Reforma World Cup Watch Parties

CT Cantina & Taqueria and CT Reforma will host World Cup watch parties throughout the tournament at locations in Dunwoody, Alpharetta, Fayetteville and Buckhead. Additional television screens will be added throughout each restaurant to ensure fans can watch from anywhere in the venue, while match-day food and drink specials will be available during featured games.

When: Select dates from June 11–July 15, 2026

Where: CT Cantina & Taqueria (Dunwoody, Alpharetta and Fayetteville) and CT Reforma (Buckhead)

What: Live match screenings, $20 appetizer platters featuring tostadas, empanadas, chips, guacamole and salsa, plus $5 draft beers and souvenir World Cup glass specials.

Games: June 11: Mexico vs. South Africa (3–6 p.m.)June 12: Canada vs. UEFAA (3–6 p.m.); USA vs. Paraguay (9–11 p.m.)June 15: Spain vs. Cabo Verde and other matches (Noon–11 p.m.)June 18: South Africa vs. UEFAA, Canada vs. Qatar and more (Noon–11 p.m.)June 19: USA vs. Australia and other matches (3–11 p.m.)June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia and other matches (Noon–11 p.m.)June 27: Multiple group-stage matches (5–11 p.m.)

June 11: Mexico vs. South Africa (3–6 p.m.)

June 12: Canada vs. UEFAA (3–6 p.m.); USA vs. Paraguay (9–11 p.m.)

June 15: Spain vs. Cabo Verde and other matches (Noon–11 p.m.)

June 18: South Africa vs. UEFAA, Canada vs. Qatar and more (Noon–11 p.m.)

June 19: USA vs. Australia and other matches (3–11 p.m.)

June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia and other matches (Noon–11 p.m.)

June 27: Multiple group-stage matches (5–11 p.m.)

Cost: Free admission; food and beverages available for purchase.

East Cobb County

Round Trip Brewing East Cobb Soccer Viewing

Round Trip Brewing East Cobb is hosting match-day gatherings throughout the tournament, giving fans a casual place to watch games with friends and family. Many matches will be shown both inside the brewery and outdoors in The Avenue East Cobb Plaza.

When: Throughout the tournament, June 11–July 19

Where: Round Trip Brewing East Cobb and The Avenue East Cobb Plaza What: Live match screenings, outdoor viewing opportunities and a community-focused atmosphere for soccer fans.

Cost: Free to attend; food and beverages available for purchase.

Marietta

Two Birds Loves Soccer

Two Birds Taphouse is celebrating the World Cup with match screenings, country-inspired food specials and themed drinks throughout the tournament. The Marietta venue will serve as a gathering spot for fans looking for a lively atmosphere on match days.

When: June 11–July 19

Where: Two Birds Taphouse, Marietta

What: Live match screenings, themed food specials and drinks inspired by countries competing in the tournament.

Cost: Food and beverages available for purchase.

Peachtree City

Peachtree City World Cup Watch Parties

Peachtree City will host a series of free World Cup watch parties at Drake Field featuring live match screenings, food vendors and soccer activities for fans of all ages.

When: June 12, June 17 and June 26 Where: Drake Field, Peachtree City

Games: June 12: United States vs. Paraguay — 9 p.m.June 17: England vs. Croatia — 4 p.m.June 26: Norway vs. France — 3 p.m.

June 12: United States vs. Paraguay — 9 p.m.

June 17: England vs. Croatia — 4 p.m.

June 26: Norway vs. France — 3 p.m.

What: Food vendors, soccer-themed activities and community watch party atmosphere.

Cost: Free.

Town at Trilith

Soccer on the Lawn at Trilith

The Town at Trilith is kicking off the world's biggest soccer tournament with a free community celebration and outdoor watch party for Team USA's opening match against Paraguay. Fans can enjoy family-friendly activities, giveaways and soccer-themed experiences before gathering on The Lawn at Trilith LIVE to watch the match on a giant outdoor screen.

When: Kickoff Celebration on June 12; "Soccer on the Lawn" watch parties continue June 12-19

Where: The Lawn at Trilith LIVE, 175 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville

What: Pre-match festivities begin at 6 p.m. on June 12, followed by Team USA's match against Paraguay at 9 p.m. The weeklong "Soccer on the Lawn" series will feature free outdoor match viewings, comfortable seating, convenient parking and easy access to Trilith's restaurants and shops. Located just minutes from the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, the venue offers fans a chance to cheer on Team USA near where the national team prepared for the tournament.

Cost: Free. Open to the public.