World Cup Atlanta match today will impact traffic | Here's some advice

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The Brief A 6 p.m. World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium could add pressure to downtown Atlanta roads during the evening commute. Fans are expected near the stadium and FIFA Fan Festival, with congestion likely before and after the match. MARTA, carpooling, rideshare zones and flexible commute times are recommended.



Drivers heading through downtown Atlanta should prepare for heavier traffic today as another FIFA World Cup match brings thousands of fans to Atlanta Stadium.

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What we know:

The match is expected to create delays near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia World Congress Center and surrounding downtown streets. Because kickoff is scheduled near the evening commute, traffic impacts could overlap with the normal rush-hour slowdown.

Atlanta is hosting eight World Cup matches this summer, drawing large crowds to the city and creating extra demand on roads, parking, MARTA and rideshare services.

When traffic could be heaviest

What they're saying:

Transportation officials have warned that congestion around the stadium can begin building hours before a match and may last after the final whistle as fans leave the area.

For evening matches, commuters are encouraged to get through downtown before the heaviest pregame crowds arrive. Anyone who does not need to be near the stadium should consider avoiding downtown streets during the late afternoon and early evening.

Drivers should also watch for sudden delays caused by team buses, VIP movements, police escorts, road closures, pedestrian traffic and security adjustments around major event areas.

MARTA is recommended

MARTA is expected to be one of the easiest ways to get to the match or move around downtown. Trains are running more frequently on match days, and ambassadors are stationed throughout the system to help riders.

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Fans going to Atlanta Stadium can use nearby downtown stations, including Vine City and the station serving the Georgia World Congress Center area. Riders should allow extra time for larger crowds on trains and platforms.

Parking and rideshare tips

Parking near the stadium and Fan Festival may be limited, expensive or unavailable without advance planning. Fans who drive should reserve parking before heading downtown and should not expect easy last-minute options near the stadium.

Rideshare users should also plan ahead. Pickups and drop-offs are not expected directly at the stadium, Fan Festival or GWCC. Designated Uber and Lyft zones may require a walk.

Tips for fans and commuters

People heading to the match should leave early, travel light and check stadium rules before arriving. Clear bags may be required, and several items are restricted inside the venue.

Commuters who can work remotely, shift schedules or leave downtown before the late-afternoon rush may have an easier trip. Employers near the stadium or Fan Festival may also want to consider flexible schedules on match days.

Drivers should check traffic before leaving, avoid unnecessary trips through downtown and use alternate routes when possible. Those attending the Fan Festival should arrive early because large crowds may affect entry.

SOURCE: Make a Game Plane for Your Commute from Georgia Commute Options

What to expect downtown

Local perspective:

Officials have been using traffic signal timing, lane adjustments and police presence to keep vehicles and pedestrians moving during World Cup events.

Previous match days have brought large crowds but no widespread gridlock. Still, today’s evening kickoff could be more challenging because fans, commuters and event traffic will all be moving through downtown at the same time.

Anyone traveling through the area should expect delays, stay patient and build in extra time.