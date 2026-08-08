FOUND: Missing Athens 10-year-old has been located
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ATHENS, Ga. - UPDATE: Quiniyah Baker has been located in the area of East Carver Drive.
Athens-Clarke County police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 10-year-old girl last seen on East Carver Drive.
Athens-Clarke County police are searching for Quiniyah Baker, a 10-year-old girl last seen on East Carver Drive.
She has short black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a dark pink and purple teddy bear on it, blue jean pants with two pockets on both sides, and black slide shoes.
The Source: This information was gathered from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, which issued a missing person advisory.