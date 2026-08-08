FOUND: Missing Athens 10-year-old has been located

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UPDATE: Quiniyah Baker has been located in the area of East Carver Drive.

The Brief Police in Athens-Clarke County are searching for 10-year-old Quiniyah Baker, who was last seen wearing a teddy bear shirt. Baker was last seen wearing blue jean pants and black slide shoes. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her location to contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.



Athens-Clarke County police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 10-year-old girl last seen on East Carver Drive.

Athens-Clarke County police are searching for Quiniyah Baker, a 10-year-old girl last seen on East Carver Drive.

She has short black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a dark pink and purple teddy bear on it, blue jean pants with two pockets on both sides, and black slide shoes.