Father faces assault charges after two sons shot in Jonesboro

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The Brief Tracy Lamont Jackson Sr. was arrested after a physical altercation with his two sons in Jonesboro Friday night. Investigators determined a gun was discharged during the brawl, hitting both sons. Jackson faces several charges, including aggravated assault and cruelty to children, following the incident.



A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday night after shooting his two sons during a domestic dispute in Jonesboro.

Clayton County domestic dispute

What we know:

Clayton County Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Robert E. Lee Parkway around 7:51 p.m. Friday regarding a person shot. Investigators determined a domestic dispute between a father and his two sons escalated into a physical fight.

A gun went off during the brawl, striking both sons. Emergency responders took both sons to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. Officers arrested 54-year-old Tracy Lamont Jackson Sr. at the scene. He faces charges of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

Jonesboro shooting investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what led to the initial argument between Jackson and his sons. Officials have also not disclosed the ages of the two sons or which hospital treated them.

The Clayton County Police Department said this remains an active investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.