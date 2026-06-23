MARTA crime decreases as World Cup draws massive crowds

The Brief Atlanta transit officials say an increased MARTA police presence during recent matches has successfully kept commuters safe. Commuters note a highly visible security surge on platforms and trains, prompting calls to make the changes permanent. Transit leaders want to have at least one officer on board its delayed new trains following the World Cup.



MARTA transit leaders plan to maintain an elevated security deployment across trains and stations amid an increased police presence during World Cup matches in Atlanta.

What we know:

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher announced that officers are working a minimum of 10 hours a day, six days per week during the World Cup.

Increased patrols are active across platforms and trains, including at the Lindbergh Center station in northeast Atlanta, according to transit officials.

Transit officials reported that ridership has averaged about twice its typical weekday volume on match days.

MARTA officials said there have been no major incidents or issues since the beginning of the World Cup.

What they're saying:

"Our commitment to the public is to continue down this path of increasing the security forces on the system, on the trains and the stations to make sure that the people see us every day," Kreher said. "I will say that it's been a very successful World Cup as far as any incidents on MARTA."

Commuter Nasha Bess noted that officers are visible pretty much everywhere on platforms and trains.

"Sometimes I'll just be sitting there, and then, three police officers just come on the train randomly," she said. "I think it's for our safety, and it's good for us."

What's next:

Following the tournament, police plans will focus heavily on maintaining security across trains and platforms.

The department aims to place an officer on each of its delayed new open-gangway trains, so security forces can monitor cars from end to end while the train is in motion.

Transit leaders also plan to fill between 20 to 25 department vacancies by the end of the year.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed where the transit system will secure the funding needed to maintain a permanent safety expansion.

"The commitment from the board and the commitment from leadership here at MARTA is to find that money wherever we need to find it," Kreher said. "We're going to continue to invest in public safety and make sure that we have the safest system in the country."