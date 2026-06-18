Atlanta MARTA probe: MARTA defends safety record in letter

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The Brief MARTA is defending its safety record as federal officials investigate recent violent incidents on the transit system. The agency says crime has fallen significantly in recent years and points to increased policing, surveillance and security spending. New fare enforcement efforts, upgraded rail cars and additional officers are among the measures MARTA says will further improve safety.



MARTA is defending its safety record after federal officials launched an investigation into crime and security on Atlanta's transit system.

RELATED: Atlanta MARTA probe: Feds demand transit crime data after stabbings

What we know:

The review was ordered after two recent stabbings on MARTA property, including the fatal stabbing of a woman aboard a train and a separate attack that seriously injured a man.

In a letter to the Federal Transit Administration, MARTA leaders said they welcome the audit and remain focused on keeping riders and employees safe.

Agency says crime is falling

According to MARTA, serious crimes have declined significantly in recent years.

What they're saying:

The agency reported Part 1 crimes are down 45% since 2020. Officials said robberies fell 35%, aggravated assaults dropped 27% and overall crime decreased 25% in 2025 compared to the year before. MARTA also reported an 8% drop in overall crime so far in 2026.

MARTA credits those improvements to increased police patrols, surveillance technology and targeted enforcement efforts.

The agency currently employs 268 sworn police officers, up from 230 last year, and operates a Real Time Crime Center that monitors more than 12,000 cameras throughout the transit system.

New security measures on the way

MARTA told federal officials that several new safety projects are either underway or scheduled to launch soon.

Dig deeper:

Those include new CQ400 rail cars equipped with additional cameras, emergency call buttons and improved visibility throughout the train. The agency is also replacing its Breeze fare system with upgraded fare gates designed to reduce fare evasion and improve security.

Later this summer, MARTA plans to launch a new "Pay Your Fare Share" program that will allow officers to use handheld devices to check whether riders have paid their fare.

Major investments ahead

What's next:

MARTA said it expects to spend about $113.8 million on safety and security programs in fiscal year 2026, with that number increasing to $147.2 million in fiscal year 2027.

The agency also highlighted its MARTA HOPE outreach program, which connects homeless individuals with shelter, housing and social services. Since launching in 2020, the program has assisted nearly 5,900 people and helped more than 1,600 access shelter.

Federal officials have not announced when the investigation will be completed or when findings will be released.

Why the probe was launched

The backstory:

The federal review was launched after two violent incidents on MARTA property in late May raised concerns about rider and worker safety.

A 66-year-old woman was stabbed to death aboard a train on May 30, and days earlier, a man was stabbed multiple times at a MARTA station following an altercation.

Following those attacks, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy directed the Federal Transit Administration to examine MARTA's safety practices, crime prevention efforts and security spending. Federal officials have noted that the rate of personal security incidents on MARTA's rail system is higher than the national average and have requested detailed information about the agency's plans to reduce crime and protect riders and employees.

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